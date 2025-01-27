Chelsea offered hope for Bayern forward as Christopher Nkunku awaits verdict

Chelsea target Mathys could soften his stance on one move Away from Bayern Munich this month, a report has claimed, with Christopher Nkunku the preferred replacement if he leaves Bavaria.
The Blues want a new forward this month and have long been chasing Thiel, but the 19-year-old’s reluctance to leave Bayern has seen them look at alternative targets, including Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Gittens and Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho United.
Tel has been determined to get more minutes at Bayern so far but, after three consecutive games without making it off the bench, Fabrizio Romano states that the situation could change.
The 19-year-old will seek further talks with Bayern manager Vincent Kompany in the coming days to clarify his future, having managed just 396 minutes of action in 13 appearances this season, starting just three times in all competitions.
Should Tel choose to leave Bayern, he will have no offers. As many as seven clubs are believed to be willing to sign him on loan, but Chelsea will revive their push for a permanent move.
Bayern would be open to selling Tel as it would allow them to pursue a move for Nkunku, who is also set to switch clubs this month after being stuck behind Nicolas Jackson in the Chelsea pecking order.
The only way Bayern could afford Nkunku would be to sell Tel, so the two deals are linked, even if they will be negotiated separately.
If Tel remains with Bayern, Nkunku could find himself the subject of negotiations with the UTD man, who are interested in the Frenchman as a replacement for Chelsea target Garnacho.