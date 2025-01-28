Chelsea’s Joao Felix on the Premier League’s agenda

Chelsea Forward Joao Felix is expected to “return to the agenda” for Premier League Aston Villa opponents until January transport The deadline is approaching.
Villa has already rejected a big offer by West Ham United to striker Jhon Duran this month, and Colombian could still give up the Premier League, the European and Saudi Pro League interest.
Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are the latest clubs associated with Duran, which has been valued at £ 80 million.
If the villa receives an offer in this area and accepts, it will need to bring forward replacement. In this respect, having willing Felix in the summer, but did not want to meet Atletico Madrid’s demands before the player joined Chelsea, The athletic Reports of renewed interest.
The expectation is that Chelsea will try to hire another attacker in the stages of the winter window – Dusan Vlahovic and Benjamin Sesko are rumored options – which would mean an existing front, possibly Felix, leaving. Christopher Nkunku is also connected to an exit.
Chelsea initially had Felix in the loan in the second half of the 2022/23 season. Portugal international passed the following loan campaign in Barcelona, before a permanent return to Stamford Bridge last August, who also saw Conor Gallagher heading to Spain.
Felix is among many players fighting for the game under Enzo Maresca this season. He has only started three times in the Premier League and was an unused substitute almost as often as he was on the pitch. His best returns were in CUP competitions, two -year -olds in the conference team and scoring a match against Morecambe in the FA Cup.
Villa is also interested in signing the destruction of Axel by Chelsea. The French defender, a regular last season under Mauricio Pochettino, is another who is pushed into the team’s margins. Personal terms have already been reported to be agreed, leaving them to the clubs to forge a metaphor.