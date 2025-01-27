Chicago Bears 7-round mock draft: Chicago looks to strengthen trenches

Immediate help for the offensive line: The Bears need help everywhere on the offensive line, and Ohio State’s Josh Simmons could be a true left tackle in this draft.

Ole Miss' Princely Umanmilen had a stellar 2024 season, producing 12 sacks, 17 quarterback hits and an impressive 22.8% pass-rush win rate.

chicago Bear head in 2025 nfl draft With a clear mission: Address key roster gaps and build on the defensive promise shown in 2024.

While the offense struggled to find its rhythm, the Bears defense was a relative bright spot, ranking 11th in EPA allowed per game. Exceptional performance from the free-agent safety Kevin Byrd and second-year defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. Point to a buildable foundation.

With needs on the offensive line, defensive line and running backs, general manager Ryan Poles will have ample opportunity to reshape the roster. armed with Seventh highest cap position in the league And with a history of aggressive spending, the Bears could pair them draft capital with free agency moves Retooling for a brighter 2025 campaign.

Here’s how they can make the most of their selection in this mock draft.

Round 1, Pick 10: T Josh Simmons, Ohio State

The Bears need help everywhere on the offensive line, and Simmons may be the real left tackle in this draft. Over 601 pass-blocking reps over the past two seasons, Simmons allowed only one sack and five quarterback hits.

Round 2, Pick 39: Edge Princely Umanmilen, mississippi

Umanmilen had a stellar 2024 season, including 12 sacks, 17 quarterback hits, and an impressive 22.8% pass-rush win rate.

Round 2, Pick 41: RB Caleb Johnson, iowa

The current regime in Detroit traded D’Andre Swift (to the Eagles) in 2023, so don’t be surprised if one of Ben Johnson’s first orders of business is to find a replacement for Swift again. Johnson excelled for the Hawkeyes in 2024, rushing for 1,538 yards and making 66 missed tackles.

Round 3, Pick 72: OL Charles Grant, william and mary

Grant played left tackle at William & Mary, but will likely slide inside at the next level. He faced a total of nine pressures in 2024 and performed equally well in run blocks.

Round 5, Pick 148: C Jared Wilson, Georgia

The offensive line continues to improve. In Wilson’s first full season as a starter for the Bulldogs, he gave up no sacks and only one QB hit.

Round 6, Pick 197: WR Zachary franklin, Illinois

Franklin has the route-running and post-catch ability to become an effective slot receiver at the NFL level. He posted 672 yards on 57 catches for the Illini in 2024, losing 11 tackles after the catch.

Round 7, Pick 235: S Dean Clark, fresno state

Clark has good size and produced an excellent ball in 2024, allowing only 18 receptions on 36 throws in his coverage, while having one pick and seven incompletions.