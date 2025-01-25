Disaster for Slot: PSG Liverpool Monster Wants and This Salah or Van is not Digk

what about the future? Liverpool can win the Premier League and Champions League in this season, preferred in both prestigious competitions, but the fast strategic mind of the Arne slot deserves adequate support.

It has been a year when Jurgan Clop took a dramatic decision to step down from his post as Liverpool manager, which was sent to Frison on shock in the red half of Mercesis.

It felt like a disaster, fans around the world felt pain in their heart. But the clop knew. He knew that the specific and durable model of Liverpool would remain intact.

But the slot needs to be supported, otherwise the ability of Enfield will not be realized in these coming years. Federico Chiassa remains the only first-team player to follow the slot at Liverpool’s training center so far, and the injured forward has played only seven times.

Liverpool’s frontline 24/25 (all companies) Player Apps (start) Target Help Mohammad Salah 31 (29) 22 17 Kodi Steel 31 (20) 12 4 Luis Diaz 29 (21) 12 3 Diogo Jota 19 (11) 8 2 Darwin nunez 28 (15) 6 4 Federico Cheesa 7 (1) 1 1 Through data Transfer market

Liverpool requires signature. There is a need to support the slot. But a lot is going on behind the curtain in Liverpool, in which many different routes are coming out.

Players who can leave liverpool



Clear player: Trent Alexander-ANOLD, Virgil Van Discuage and Mohammad Salah are all getting closer to the conclusion of their liverpool contracts, and while FSG is working hard towards renewal, we are clearly in the unknown and concerned field, February is a week away.

With respect to non-related departure rumors, 28-year-old Gomez who can end his time in Mercesis I am getting close to joining Newcastle United Last summer. The versatile defender has Played 240 times For liverpool but is keen on the possibility of trying his hand elsewhere.

Among the sticks, Komhin Kelehar’s It seems that the departure is almost certainLiverpool has contracted Georgi Mamardashwili to join with Alison for number one place, coming into this summer after ending his debt with Valensia.

Players like Kelehar and Gomez can go away, but these are acceptable sales. However, another frightening shade is hidden on the enfield.

Liverpool may be at risk of losing another most prized property.

Liverpool may lose another superstar



According to Enfield WatchLiverpool may be at risk of losing Ibrahima Constate this year, trying to bring back the Paris St.-German France to his motherland.

The 25-year-old center-back has enjoyed his best season in the color of Liverpool, the festive duration is missing due to injury but he has been appreciated for his “tyrannical” performance. Athletic’s James Pears,

A slow -boiling issue is that the corner is in the final year His £ 70K-per-week contractThe importance of which is covered with more serious anxiety.

The Enfield Watch emphasizes that the League 1 champions hope to ‘benefit’ the situation in this summer. For the Sports Director Richard Hughes, this deal is even more a bigger reason to complete the hasty.

Selling Ibrahima coronate will be a disaster



Liverpool signed the corner in 2021, after which clop RB leapzig brought French talent Activate your £ 36m release clause,

The quality of the corner has long been clear, but he has been struggling with injuries during his entire Premier League career and has pushed him back.

See below. Hawking defender is on the path of its most productive campaign in England, even though it missed a month’s slap at the center of the campaign.

Ibrahima Konate – Liverpool data according to season (all companies) Season Apps (start) Injury absence 24/25 22 (19) 8 23/24 37 (29) 7 22/23 24 (23) 21 21/22 29 (26) 2 Through data Transfer market

He jumps and comes with Seema Journalist Josh Williams Even he was appreciated as “covering ground and a vs. a demon in a versus a versus”.

He is perfectly suitable for Van Discu, which allows the highly intelligent Dutchman to maximize his ability. The coronate’s athleticism and, in fact, ground-coviding expertise, this season is the basic part of liverpool’s success under the slot wing, a undoubtedly establishment of a reargard that allows Gravenburch and Alexis Mac Alastair to claim their rights at the Center Is, in return promotes aggressive quality in the finals. third.

A giant player of 6 feet 4 has also begun to beat his captain in some aspects of the defensive game – so far it was unimaginable that Van Discuce should be defeated in such an area.

According to sophsacoreKonate has won 74% of its air battles this season. Meanwhile, van digk, He has won 73% of his aerial dualityThis may seem like a erudite comparison, but if anything happens, it shows how the Les Blace Star has absorbed the fruit of his partner’s performance over the past several years to enhance and develop his game.

It makes a clear comment on his appetite to be one of the best in business – if he is not already – Even saying themselves themselves This week: “I just want to be better than one day!”

For now, Liverpool fans are happy to find both Titans in their mixture, who are brilliantly bouncing each other to ensure that the dream dreams are very tangible.

This player will be a disaster for the slot project as soon as he stepped into his major years. Liverpool may be eyeing silverware in this session, but the new veteran has proved that it has the ability and ability to compete against Europe’s largest organizations from year to year. He just needs support.

At this time the main priority of Hughes will have to expand the deals of Lynchpin like van Discu and Salah, but the future is the future of the Connate Liverpool and losing to the Champions League rival like PSG will be at least harmful.