Dream Martinelli upgrade: Arsenal make £50m PL star top target

They may have continued their fine form in the Champions League on Wednesday night, but domestically, Arsenal’s season has not gone to plan.

Mikel Arteta’s side came into the campaign with hopes of finally capturing the title, but as things stand, they find themselves six points behind leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

To make matters worse, the North Londoners crashed out of the FA Cup at home to Manchester United and will have to face a 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United next month to book a place in the League Cup final.

Competition Love ucl efl cup fa cup game 22 7 4 1 Victory 12 5 3 0 pulls 8 1 0 0 Loss 2 1 1 1 aim for 43 14 11 1 goals against 21 2 5 1 score 50 16

There have been many issues on the pitch for the Gunners, but it is the attack where the most frustrations arise, and while they have shown glimpses of quality this year, Gabriel Martinelli continues to underwhelm.

It’s been almost two years since we’ve seen the flamboyant Brazilian at his dangerous best, and now even the club are losing patience with him, with recent reports suggesting the Premier League star could be on his way with a move Could be a possible replacement. Emirates.

Arsenal are chasing a Premier League game-changer



according to a Recent report of caught offsideArsenal are interested in Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo, who they have identified as their top replacement for the injured Bukayo Saka.

However, they are not the only team keen on the Ghana international, as reports have revealed that fellow Premier League sides Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are keeping an eye on the situation.

Apart from potential competition, the Gunners would also have to pay a huge fee as the Cherries are reportedly reluctant to sell their star, who they value at around £50m.

It could be a complicated and expensive transfer to get across the line, but given Semenyo’s ability and potential, it is worth pursuing.

Furthermore, while he could be seen as a cover player for the injured Saka, he could also be a long-term upgrade over Martinelli.

How does Semenyo compare to Martinelli



OK, so the first thing to point out is that, yes, in the immediate future, Semenyo would be an excellent stand-in for the injured Saka, as following Jesus’ injury against United, Arteta has the only natural replacement in that side. There is option. Ethan is Nwaneri.

However, due to his impressive versatility combined with the fact that he is truly one of the few Two-footed players in the Premier LeagueThe Bournemouth ace’s long-term role at Arsenal will likely be on the left, as we don’t know if there is a player in world football whose manager would rather start than a fit Saka on the right.

So, how does the 25-year-old stack up against Dynamo Martinelli, who will likely be his main competition for playing time on that side of the frontline?

Semenyo vs Martinelli player semenyo MARTINELLI appearances 23 31 minutes 1908′ 2161′ Target 7 7 Help 4 3 goal participation per match 0.47 0.32 minutes per goal participation 173.45′ 216.1′ All stats via TransferMarkt

Well, from a pure output perspective, it’s a clear win for the “unplayable” winger Dubbed by football journalist Ed AaronsAs he has scored in just 23 appearances in a total of 1908 minutes this season Provided seven goals and four assistsThat comes to an average of one goal involvement every 2.09 games or every 173.45 minutes.

In contrast, the former Ituano gem has scored Provided seven goals and three assists In 31 appearances, a total of 2161 minutes, which equates to an average of one goal involvement every 3.1 games or every 216.1 minutes.

In addition to being able to produce impressive levels of output for a team outside the traditional ‘Big Six’, he has also been referred to as a “versatile forward”. By analyst Ben MattinsonIs also a big game player, having scored a goal against Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Nottingham Forest and provided an assist home and away against Newcastle United throughout this season.

Ultimately, he may not be the biggest name, but Semenyo has established himself as one of the most exciting and effective forwards in the Premier League this year. Therefore, Arsenal should make every effort to bring him in this month, even if it is bad news for Martinelli’s long-term future at the club.