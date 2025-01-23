Dream Salah replacement: Liverpool ready for £42m+ Chiesa bid for LaLiga star

Liverpool are on the crest of a wave this season but supporters fear it will all come crashing down at some point.

However, in football, it is important not to look too far into the future, with Anfield supporters aware that Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah could sign pre-contract agreements with foreign clubs at any time. Can do.

While FSG remain optimistic in the face of a staggering dilemma, losing any of these players would be a damaging blow.

Salah, for example, is one of the greatest forwards Merseyside has ever seen, Posting 22 goals and 17 assists So far this season. The confidence of Saudi supporters is increasingAnd Liverpool are starting to consider a breakthrough plan.

Liverpool considering replacement for Salah in Spain



According to Spanish reportsLiverpool are looking confident of signing Takefusa Kubo at the end of the season as Slott begins to prepare for a possible future without Salah at the club.

Kubo has a release clause of €60m (£51m) in his contract, but according to the report, Liverpool are ready to offer €50m (£42m) plus Federico Chiesa – a bid they believe is accepted Will go.

While sporting director Richard Hughes is still pushing to tie down the Egyptian King to a bumper new deal at Liverpool, it seems time is running out for a harmonious conclusion, and Kubo could be the answer to the problem.

Why can Takefusa replace Kubo Mo Salah?



Kubo is only 23 but he has emerged as a major player on the Spanish scene over the last few years, Registering a contribution of 38 goals 112 appearances for Real Sociedad.

According to FBrefThe fleet-footed winger is among the top 2% of positional teammates in La Liga this season for progressive carries, in the top 1% for successful take-ons and in the top 9% for shot-creating actions per 90.

A successful take-on is recorded when a player beats his opponent by taking the ball directly to himself while maintaining possession of the ball.

The Japan international would bring far more fleeting athleticism to the team slot than the 32-year-old Salah, who is one of the most potent attacking forces in world football but is less mobile than he once was.

2024/25: Takefusa Kubo vs Mohamed Salah Match Statistics* Kubo (The League) wrong (plum) The match (starts) 20 (14) 21 (21) Target 4 18 Help 0 13 shots taken* 1.4(.) 4.0 (2.0) missed big opportunities 0 14 complete the pass 77% 73% big opportunities were created 3 17 Main Pass* 1.2 2.3 ball recovery* 3.2 2.5 Tackle + Interception* 1.4 0.7 dribbles* 1.9 1.6 Total Duel (Win)* 4.8 (49%) 3.4 (43%) Statistics via Sofascore (* = per game)

No winger in Europe (except Barcelona’s Raphinha) can hold a candle to Salah this season, and there is no doubt that Kubo has a lot of work to do before he can perform at a satisfactory level for a team like Liverpool, but The ingredients for success are there.

Sure, he’s combative and creative, but perhaps the most interesting thing is that Kubo hasn’t missed a single big chance in La Liga this season, which shows that his ball-striking ability is good, but he doesn’t have enough goals to score. Unable to get into position.

Spanish-based journalist Kiyan Sobhani He reiterated this argument last year, saying: “Kubo has been tearing up defenders this season and has been an incredible offensive threat. Constantly in attack mode.”

In Liverpool’s system, this can be improved upon, especially when taught to apply some of Salah’s tricks to his craft, which the Liverpool coach will undoubtedly be able to implement into his own game.

The left-footed batsman needs to increase his intensity in front of goal but there is no doubting the quality. With absolute skill and tremendous energy, Kubo could be the perfect Salah successor.

Look, it would be foolish for Liverpool to try to replace Salah with a winger with striking similarities – they will fail to live up to expectations. Instead, Kubo can add his own flair to the role, and make it his own.