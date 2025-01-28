Dusan Vlahovic Hands Arsenal, Chelsea & Barcelona Big Boost

Juventus Striker Dusan Vlahovic is expected to reject the offer of a new contract in Turin, enhancing the likelihood of one of the many who secure a transport Until next season.
Vlachovic was a great arrest for Juventus in January 2022 after making his name in Serie A with Fiorentina, hitting Arsenal at that time.
But the contract he signed three years ago has now entered the last 18 months.
Gazzetta dello Sport He writes that the talks between Juventus and the player’s camp were held shortly before Christmas. Serie A giants want to avoid heading to 2026 with Vlahovic on an end agreement and possibly lose him as a free agent free. But the free delegation, along with a choice of clubs and healthy signature bonuses, is said to be what its representatives are “targeting”.
The comparison is made by the situation that Juventus was found with Federico Chiesa last summer, though more expensive example. Chiesa was sold to Liverpool for about 15m euros.
If Vlahovic has been put against signing a new contract, it increases the chance that the Juventus may be forced to consider a sale before the summer window of transport closes.
Arsenal, after chasing the 24 -year -old the last time he was in motion, is increasingly linked amid a lack of aggressive depth and injury to Gabriel Jesus. Similarly, Chelsea is on the market for an striker, lacking a productive “number of nine” from the days of Diego Costa Stamford Bridge.
Barcelona has also been connected, with Catalan giants becoming more competitive in the transport market in the coming months, and Robert Lewandowski because of celebrating his 37th birthday in August, as well as the Saudi Pro League Giants Al Nassr – prominent Italian journalist Gianluca di marzio It says a move in the Middle East has already been rejected by Vlachovic.
Juventus has been briefly forward in recent months, but Nico Gonzalez returned from the injury and Randal Kolo Muani arrived from Paris Saint-Germain.
Vlachovic scored 18 goals in all competitions last season, though it was not over 20 from 2021/22 when the majority of the 29th campaign was for Fiorentina.