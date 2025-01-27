Elite Monkey Replacement: Chelsea to sign a thrilling winger in late conversation

ENJO Marska is trying to find a response to Chelsea’s recent decline, now finding himself the sixth in the Premier League after playing 23 matches, which has finished second in the division at one point during the festive period.

Blues are struggling to find behind the net at the same rate, as they were at the beginning of this campaign, scoring just eight goals in their last seven premiere league fixtures, falling 21 to 15 points in the time limit.

Chelsea is 49.46 xg has been generated so far this seasonOnly with liverpool produces more XG (57.74). However, Blues are decreasing their XG by -4.46, scoring 45 goals in 23 matches so far.

Another clinical finisher in its front line, whether it is in front or wing, can lead to a long way to convert Manska’s side to convert their opportunities and convert those performances into more points.

Chelsea in conversation to sign a new winger



As Fabrizio Romano’s recent reportThe condition of mathis oil will be discussed again this week. Chelsea is still interested in a permanent step for French, at a step, including Christopher Nunku with Bayern after initial negotiations, possibly in the form of separate deals.

Romano has also said that seven other clubs are interested in tail, also available with loan proposals, which can make this last week of transfer window busy for the choice of Bayern Munich and Chelsea.

Tail is only This season so far 13 demonstrations for German giantsTo score a single goal, only provides only one aid and overall 396 minutes, with most appearances coming from the bench.

How does Mattheis compare tail to Jadon mold



Chelsea’s main leftist option is Jadon Montho this season, joining Manchester United in summer, 19 shows so far in this campaignScore two goals and provide six help.

As long as the tail can provide depth for both the leftist position and the center-place position, it can also compete with Nicholas Jackson for that place, it can be given to the bayern star to be given minutes in that wide left position It makes sense, to offer a different offer. A set of skills to a person like Sancho.

Flesht (23/24) vs. Sancho (24/25) Comparison Statistics (90 minutes per) Phone sancho Target 0.63 0.15 Help 0.38 0.45 At xg 0.34 0.12 rather 0.25 0.22 Progressive bearing 4.06 5.34 Progressive pass 2.56 4.75 Total shots 3.75 1.27 Major pass 1.20 1.86 Shooting action 4.14 3.81 Shot-making actions (from shots) 0.83 0.00 Successful take-on 3.61 2.88 Data taken from Stuck

When comparing oil and molds, you can start assessing their differences as players, the British are becoming more prosperous as a manufacturer, make more important passes, provide more help and build-up During the team’s progress more contributes to.

Meanwhile, TEL is a high volume shooter, looks directly in 1V1 scenarios (tech-on) and produces high XG opportunities to reach and go in the box.

Theory Henry has given some high praise to Bayern Winger, which is labeling the young man “Extraordinary“And praising his mentality at such a young age when” big “players come from the bench.

Oil joint – who is Described as a “ball-stroke machine” And analyst will offer a high shot volume by analyst Ben Mattinson and gives more direct wingers to the blouse, someone who is in different characteristics in different characteristics Brings

This option will allow Merceka to make in-game changes to affect the game, which will pose a more target threat from the bench, or vice versa.