Chelsea coach Enso Maresa insisted that he still “trusts” goalkeeper Robert Sanchez after a devastating appearance during Saturday’s defeat by Manchester City, but did not commit to staying blind.
Sanchez was not covered with glory for City’s equalizer at Etihad Stadium, failing to close Matheus Nunes before the ball is spilled on Josko Gvardiol on the halftime threshold. However, the goalkeeper fired his best blunder for the second half.
After strange charging outside his area in a frustrated attempt to stop a long ball over the top for Erling Halande, Sanchez was in two thoughts as to whether he had to go back to the goal line or run to the ball . In the end, he did neither of them, and skillfully fell from the ruthless number nine of City.
This is almost not Sanchez’s first mistake – no player in the Premier League has made more mistakes that drive immediate goals from the 27 -year -old’s five.
When she was thinking of the 3-1 defeat, a game in which Chelsea took an imposing lead after just three minutes, Maresa sighed: “We definitely trust Robert, but at the same time the first to know that she makes mistakes is Robert. Now we are a whole week (to train) and see the reaction and decide on the next game. “
The Italian technician added: “Certainly Robert is fully aware that he should do better. He was perfectly aware after the game, he knows perfectly.
“The good thing is that he is the first to know he has to do better.”
Maresca wanted to defend his goalkeeper against criticism this season, but warned that the Spanish international was “still far, far, far from the point I would like to be” days before the weekend trip to Etihad.
The blue have regularly put the Dano Filip Jorgensen shot in Cup matches this season. The 22 -year -old summer from Villarreal appeared in just two Premier League games this season – and failed to keep zero either against Southampton or Epsich Town.
Chelsea has been tested to a move for Borussia Dortmund Gregor Cobel’s goalkeeper, although there is no agreement this month. After the latest appearance of Sanchez with many errors, Maresca may tend to ask for a new number one earlier than later.