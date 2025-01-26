Amidst the chaos of the frantic afternoon on Saturday, England in all four categories, there was also plenty of action throughout Europe.

Real Madrid was in action and was trying to expand its lead to the top of La Liga to the challengers of Atletico Madrid and Barcelona.

In Germany, Harry Caine and Bayern Munich clashed with Freiburg, as the English leader continued his attempt to win a first important piece of silver.

Antonio Conte’s Napoli hosted Juventus’ opponent for the Serie A title and Paris Saint -Germain tried to continue her journey to another Ligue 1 title.

Real Vagadolid 0-3 Real Madrid

Real Madrid achieved a 3-0 dominant victory over Real Valladolid in Estadio Jose Zorrilla, inspired by a brilliant Kylian Mbappe hat-trick.

Mbappe opened the scoring half an hour after a smart one with two with Jude Bellingham. The French forward broke the goalkeeper Hayin with an exact shot, giving Madrid the descendant.

Valladolid’s resistance was limited to an early opportunity, which was exquisitely saved by Timbo Curtua, but found it difficult to create further opportunities, ending with a single shot at the end.

In the second half, Mbappe doubled his report with a clinical finish after a rapid counterattack with Rodrygo. He then closed his performance with a penalty shoot-out to complete his first hat-trick for the club. In the last moments, Mario Martin of Valladolid was eliminated for a dangerous tackle.

This victory sees Real Madrid four points from Atletico Madrid at the top of Laliga.

Freiburg 1-2 Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich secured a 2-1 hard win over Freiburg to maintain its place at the Bundesliga Summit.

Harry Caine opened the scoring in the 15th minute, skillfully turning away from Linhart before driving Atubolo for the 17th goal of the season.

The guests doubled their advantage early in the second half, when Joshua Kimmich executed an expensive corner, allowing Min-Jae Kim to move his head up close. Freiburg, however, refused to roll, pulled one back in the 68th minute. Ritsu Doan’s perfectly weighed corner found Matthias Ginter, who got up over Kim to lead his head to the lower corner.

Despite the delayed pressure from the home side, including a missing failure by Gregoric in the extra time, Bayern remained stable. Kingsley Coman has come close to expanding the lead, forcing a nice rebound from Atubolu, but proved to be superfluous as the Bavarian giants saw the game.

Napoli 2-1 Juventus

Napoli made a wonderful return in the second half to beat Juventus 2-1 at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, expanding its lead at the top of Serie A.

The visitors were ahead in the late first half, when the emerging Radal Colo Muni executed Alex Meret in a 43rd minute.

Although it created a few half opportunities, Napoli had no resolution in the opening season, failing to test Juventus goalkeeper Michel Di Gregorio.

However, the home side emerged a different side after the respite. They leveled in the 57 ‘with the right head of Andre-frank Zambo Anguissa from the Matteo Politano cross.

Their efforts have borne fruit in the 69th minute when Manuel locatelli made a clumsy foul on Scott Mctominay in the big area. Romelo Loukakou converted the penalty shoot -out, scoring his 200th goal in Europe’s top five championships.

Niki pushes Napoli six points difference from the second Inter, while Juventus remains fifth.

PSG 1-1 Rems

The PSG was frustrated as Rems kept her in the 1-1 draw at the Parc des Princes for the third time in a row.

Ousmane Dembele gave the hosts a two -minute lead with a blow up after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s assist in his debut. However, Reims rejected nine minutes later, as Kitto Nakamura completed the expulsion of Marshall Muntetsi.

Gonkalo Ramos got closer to the first half, hit the beam and fired the head, while Dembele forced a strong rebound from Johvan Duif. The guests were clinics, scoring with their unique shot at the end, as Nakamura uploaded the season’s report to eight.

The recent PSG pressure was repulsed by Reims’ resistant defense, including a critical block by Strrick Kipre.

PSG expands its lead to the top of ten points, but will disappoint its missed opportunities as it is now focusing on the Champions League conflict with Stuttgart.