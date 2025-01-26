Far from the chaos of Sunday’s endless action in England, Europe’s top championship has delivered some of their own holidays.

Following Real Madrid’s victory on Saturday, Barcelona was looking to keep up with Laliga leaders against Valencia.

Elsewhere, both Milan clubs were in action.

AC Milan faced Parma in San Siro, while Inter traveled to Lecce.

Read below to see how the matches unfold during the day.

Barcelona 7-1 Valencia

Barcelona destroyed Valencia 7-1 at a spectacular meeting of La Liga. The hosts ran to the lead after just 145 seconds, with Frenkie de Jong hitting home after a wonderful cross from Lamine Yamal. Ferran Torres doubled the moments of the advantage later, turning the Cross of Alex Balde with a brilliant finish.

Barcelona’s relentless pressure saw Raphinha around the goalkeeper to make it 3-0, before Fermin Lopez added a stunning quarter with a strike in the top corner. The first half’s route was completed shortly before the break when Fermin fell into a recovery to clean his second, leaving the Valencia shell and fell 5-0 in space.

Valencia rallied briefly in the second half, as Hugo Duro pulled a back with a sharp finish from Diego Lopez’s help. However, Barcelona quickly erases any hope of returning. Replacement Robert Lewandowski threw the house to make it six, before his own goal by Cesar Tarrega sealed the emphatic victory.

Ac milan 3-2 parma

The AC Milan secured a fascinating 3-2 win over Parma in a dramatic Serie A conflict in San Siro.

Visitors took a premature lead in the 24th minute when Matteo Cancellieri pushed a stunning effort to the lower corner after exploiting a defensive slip by Theo Hernandez. Milan believed that they had balanced minutes later through Alvaro Morata, but the target was excluded for the offside.

The exchange rate was restored in the 37th minute after the destruction of Strahinja Pavlovic in the box by Parma owner, Chijioke Suzuki. Christian Pulisic turned the resulting penalty with a sure strike in the lower corner.

The second half remained tense until the 80th minute, when Enrico del Prato capitalized in a recovery to put Parma back. However, Milan’s perseverance was attributed to interruption time. Tijjani Reijnders stayed in an expensive pass by Yunus Musah to shoot the equalizer’s house in the 92nd minute.

Just a few minutes later, Samuel Chukwueze sealed the return with Pavlovic’s header after Suzuki to fasten the victory. Niki lifts Milan to the seventh, while Parma falls to the 16th.

Lecce 0-4 Inter Milan

Inter Milan gave an imposing performance to secure a 4-0 win over Lecce, limiting the gap to Serie A Napoli leaders.

Davide Frattesi opened the scoring in the sixth minute, walking home after a dazzling solo and helped by Marcus Thuram. Nerazzurri dominated the first procedures, although two additional targets were excluded for the offside. Lautaro Martinez doubled the lead in the 39th minute with a stunning strike in the upper corner.

Lecce showed a promise early in the second half, but was overthrown in the 57th minute when Denzel Dumfries broke the house a third from a narrow corner after Martinez’s help. The replacement of Mehdi Taremi made an immediate impact, turning a sentence just four minutes later, after Frattesi was submitted by goalkeeper Wladimiro Falcone.