Everton now hold agent talks over signing "Extraordinary" £13m rescue

Everton have now held agent talks over the signing of the “outstanding” defender, who is available for £13m this month, according to a report.

The Toffees need young options at full-back



Seamus Coleman and Ashley Young have had stellar careers, and it is a testament to the latter that he has remained a consistent starter in the Premier League this season. However, it would be fair to say that both are now in the twilight years of their careers, meaning David Moyes has been tasked with bringing in young options at full-back either this month or the summer, and identifying a number of targets. Has been done .

Southampton’s Kyle Walker-Peters could be available for a cut-price fee of £5m this winter given his contract is set to expire at the end of the campaign, and the Toffees are eyeing a move for the Englishman. One of the clubs.

Everton are looking to add another Premier League player to strengthen the opposition, with Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell high on their list of targets, having fallen out of favor at Stamford Bridge since the arrival of Enzo Maresca in the summer.

A report from Calciomercato has now revealed another player the Toffees have some level of interest in, stating that they have AC Milan spoke with the agent of right-back Emerson RoyalEmerson is set to leave San Siro this month, and has a number of clubs vying for his signature, including Fulham and Galatasaray, although the latter club is currently leading the race for his signature.

There is still time for Everton, as the Turkish club have yet to meet Milan’s €15m (£13m) valuation, and there are signs the Brazilian is keen on a move to Goodison Park. Although the 26-year-old has some appeal after joining Galatasaray, he would prefer to return to the Premier League, having previously spent time at Tottenham Hotspur.

What could Emerson offer Everton



The former Spurs man has particularly impressed with his tackling over the past year, ranking 89th percentile Per 90 tackles, when compared to his positional peers, while ranking 81st for clearances and 83rd for aerials.

Ange Postecoglou was full of praise As for the right-back, ahead of his move to Milan, the Australian hinted that he is a great player to boost team spirit: “I see it on a daily basis, others don’t, but if you watch Emerson Royal train every day, you feel like he plays every game.

“He’s just despicable with his attitude and all around the place. No time to make anyone feel down.”

With Koeman reaching the end of his career, there are signs that Emerson could be a suitable long-term replacement at right-back, but the Toffees will have to move quickly, given that Galatasaray are in pole position as things stand.