Every goalkeeper to score in the Premier League – list

The Premier League has seen some of the game’s greatest goalkeepers grace the top tier of English football. But it is not just the strikers who have got on the scoresheet, as there are a few goalkeepers who have put themselves in the history books by netting at the other end.

Whether they drove into the opposition’s penalty area in desperate search of a late goal, blasted one from their own box or simply cleared the ball on a windy day, there have been six occasions where Goalkeepers who have scored in the Premier League.

Here, we take a closer look at those goalkeepers and their moments in the spotlight.

1



peter schmechel





Everton v Aston Villa, 2001



Peter Schmeichel made history in the 2001/02 season When he became the first goalkeeper to score in the Premier League.

Schmeichel was playing for Aston Villa at the time, and came into the match against the Midlands side. However, that run was ended in this game, as Villa were on the wrong side of a 3–2 defeat.

Goals from Steve Watson, Tomasz Radzinski and Thomas Gravesen put Everton into a comfortable 3–0 lead. Mustapha Hadji pulled a goal back for Villa with 19 minutes to go, and it wasn’t until the 90th minute when Schmeichel came over for a corner, and when the ball managed to find him in space, -2, But it was not enough for Villa to get anything from the game.

At the end of October, Villa found themselves at the top of the Premier League, but a run of 1 win in 11 matches took them out of the title race, and in the end, they finished in eighth, making it seven in a row. Finished the season in the top 10.

2



Brad Friedel





Charlton v Blackburn, 2004



After three years at Schmeichel, Blackburn Rovers’ Brad Friedel becomes the second goalkeeper to score in the Premier League,

The Addicks were in control of the game until the final moments as Carlton Cole and Jason Yule scored to give Charlton a 2–0 lead. However, Andy Cole gave Rovers some hope in the 74th minute, slotting into an empty net.

Then, in the final minutes of the game, Friedel got Blackburn level as he went for a corner and fired the ball home with a left-footed shot from the center of the penalty area.

Unfortunately for Friedel, this unexpected moment of delirium was short-lived, as Charlton went up the other end and scored in injury time, as Klaus Jensen’s 25-yard strike was enough to defeat the United States international.

3



Paul Robinson





Tottenham Hotspur at Watford, 2007



In 2007, Paul Robinson got on the scoresheet in a Premier League game. tottenham Won 3-1 over Watford Back in the day, with Robinson on hand to help the Spurs on their way.

Jermaine Jenas gave Spurs the lead in the 41st minute, and they managed to find a second in the most unexpected method. Tottenham had a free kick with Robinson five yards outside their own penalty box; He swept the ball up the pitch, and it managed not only to bypass the Watford defence, but to head Ben Foster past the former Leeds keeper from 80 yards.

Hossam Ghali then netted Tottenham’s third of the game, before Darius Henderson scored a consolation goal, meaning Robinson could not muster a clean sheet to cap a perfect afternoon’s work.

The 2006/07 season was relatively successful for Spurs, as they finished fifth in the Premier League and reached the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, the semi-finals of the League Cup and the quarter-finals of the UEFA Cup.

4



tim howard





Everton v Bolton, 2012



The fourth goalkeeper to make the Premier League scoring charts was Tim Howard, who achieved the rare feat while playing for Everton.

USA international scores in Toffees’ 2-1 defeat to Bolton Wanderers At Goodison Park in January 2012. Howard gave Everton the lead from his own area as he turned the ball long, and when it bounced 30 yards from the Bolton goal, the wind caught it, and it deflected it over ‘keeper Adam Bogdan. Helped to fly.

Unfortunately for Howard, David N’Gog got the Trotters back level before Gary Cahill fired a long-time shot past the American to give Bolton a much-needed win.

5



asmir begovic





Stoke v Southampton, 2013



Asmir Begovic fortunately scored in Stoke City’s 1-1 draw against Southampton In November 2013.

Not only did the Bosnian score, but he managed it 13 seconds into the match. The goalkeeper received the ball and decided to kick it long for his team to get up the pitch, and when it cleared the Southampton defence, it also passed goalkeeper Artur Boruc to give the Potters the lead. .

Stoke were not able to hold on to that lead, as Jay Rodriguez leveled the match for the Saints to earn a draw.

The 2013/14 Premier League season was another strong campaign for the Potters, even though Tony Pulis left and was replaced by Mark Hughes. Stoke finished ninth on the table, reaching 50 points, six points behind eighth-placed Southampton.

6



alison





West Brom v Liverpool, 2021



The last goalkeeper to score in the Premier League was Liverpool’s Alisson Becker, whose dramatic header came in 2021 as he made it 2-1 against West Brom at the Hawthorn.

Hal Robson-Kanu gave the visitors an edge in the contest before Mohamed Salah headed it back for the visitors. Liverpool had a corner in the final moments, which Alisson decided to take. Not only did the Brazilian cause havoc, but he rose to the occasion to hammer home a winner and keep Liverpool’s faint top-four hopes alive.

Alisson’s winner was the first time a goalkeeper had scored in a competitive game for Liverpool. The Reds would go on to secure Champions League football as they finished third in the Premier League.