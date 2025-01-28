Manchester United’s midfielder Gray Clinton has called the coach who feels he has learned more during her career so far.
The 21 -year -old was born in Liverpool and spent the early years of her career at Everton. She made her competitive superior debut for Tofffees in 2020 and made her first start a month later.
Its rapid growth did not go unnoticed by the leading clubs of Super League (WSL) and Manchester United entered to sign it in 2022 in a three -year contract. Through her first season, after not appearing for the club, she borrowed Bristol City in the league where she helped them win the championship and promote back to top flight.
This was just the first step to Clinton, however, as it crossed the 2023/24 campaign for a loan at Tottenham Hotspur. There, she won the award as a young player of the year of PFA Women, as well as her first upper England, calling her debut.
Last summer, United Boss Marc Skinner finally felt that Clinton was ready for a regular first team football at Leigh Sports Village and ruled out any possibility of starting the loan again, despite Spurs’s desire to sign it in a permanent deal. This season, he was undoubtedly one of United’s most important players as they sit second on the table, in front of Arsenal and Manchester City/
Although Clinton has been developed in a United Shirt, the young midfielder has greeting boss Spurs Robert Vilahamn as one of the most important coaches of her career so far.
“Robert Vilhamn”, he said 90 minutes For Adidas, when asked which coach he had learned more than. “He loves (for his teams) to have in his possession and loves (having) the ball.
“I think he brought a new lease of life to Tottenham that was what they needed.”
Clinton’s progress has been rewarded to United as it has caused the year to expand its contract, which now holds it in the club until at least the summer of 2026. It has been specialized in the north, helped the fact that one of its nearest Spurs’s friends to Celin Bizet also made the move to United.
A growing trend in football over the last year was the “arrival of football”, where players are photographed by walking in education and can present their personalities through what they wear. It is something that United has passed sometimes, often transmitting the player’s clothes when they are away from international duty.
It is something that Clinton enjoys and believes that it is a positive thing in the game, as supporters are able to get to know their favorite players from the pitch.
“I really like it,” the midfield continued. “Not only shows the player’s personality. He deals with supporters and want to see what we wear and what our vibe is on the pitch.
“People want to see more from abroad and not just all football sometimes. I think it’s really cool.”