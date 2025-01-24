Fantasy football: IDP linebackers to target and trade to dynasty leagues

peyton wilson Lots of encouragement in his rookie season: After injury concerns emerged from the NFL Draft, Wilson remained healthy, performed well and is now in an interesting position in 2025.

frankie lavu Dynasty offers an excellent window to achieve strong trading returns: Luvu’s volatile production is not sustainable enough to be relied upon on an IDP on a weekly basis and Dynasty managers should consider cashing out while they still can.

Dynasty players will soon be entering the fantasy football offseason when the fantasy platform changes to 2025 after the Super Bowl, which will open up trades for managers looking to get an early start on improving their roster for next season.

As for the linebacker position, when it comes to players to target relatively cheap, this group will focus on rookie linebackers who were not full-time starters in 2024, but have a chance to increase their role and IDP value in Year 2. That is, assuming the offseason is favorable to them. There are plenty of experienced linebackers with secure starting roles worth targeting, so many apply to this group, but for the sake of this article, the targets to consider are cheap young rookies.

peyton wilson, pittsburgh steelers

Highest ideal trade value for acquisition (draft selection): Third-round pick in mid-2025

Wilson was one of the highest-graded linebackers of last year’s draft class coming out of college, but he was lost in the third round due to injury concerns. As a part-time player in Year 1, he made a solid impact in every game while staying healthy. Wilson was arguably the Steelers’ best linebacker this season, playing mostly on passing downs, where he succeeded, earning a top 10 coverage grade for the position (76.9).

Wilson not only performed well in situational deployments as a rookie, but he also performed as the team’s best tackling linebacker, ranking in the 93rd percentile versus expected in tackles, while both elandon roberts (-25.8) and patrick queen (-15.1) was no better than the 12th percentile in that regard. Queen is unlikely to hand the team’s LB1 role to Wilson this season. However, it’s possible that Wilson may still get a bigger role because elandon roberts Set to be a free agent, teams could – if they wish – ask Wilson to do more work on early downs in addition to his passing-down duties. The Steelers have tended to split those LB2 duties between two different linebackers in the past, but heading into the offseason, there’s at least a chance that Wilson could take on a bigger role, making the investment relatively cheap now. It’s a good time to do it.

tyreese knight, Seattle Seahawks

Highest ideal trade value for acquisition (draft selection): Third-round pick in late 2025

Knight played more as a rookie than any other targeted linebacker on this list, giving us a good sample size of what the 2024 fourth-rounder can provide for IDPs. While Knight played as a starter for the second half of the year, he was deployed in a full-time role only once throughout the season, which kept his IDP production under control and potentially gave him a good “buy window”. Allowed to open. Potentially set to resume in a larger role in 2025.

The Seahawks linebacker room will need reinforcements this offseason because ernest jonesWho the team acquired in midseason, is set to become a free agent, while the Seahawks had previously moved on from both Tyrell Dodson And jerome becker, Who he signed in free agency last offseason. If Seattle is unable to add anyone significantly to this linebacker room, Knight is the only obvious option at this point to not only retain his starting role but potentially absorb a larger role in Year 2. . they can bring Back Jones, though, has had his share of struggles this season, and it’s more than possible that they add one of the first quality free-agent linebackers to potentially hit the market. On the off chance that only one starter is brought in, Knight would find himself in a good place to start, while potentially earning some confidence to step into a full-time role as he gained some valuable experience in his rookie season. While Knight has made a better-than-expected number of tackles on the field this season, the restart has provided a boost to his IDP stock. He is a solid young option to consider who can be acquired at a reasonable price.

jaylon carlisle, indianapolis colts

Highest ideal trade value for acquisition (draft selection): Early fourth-round pick in 2025

In another situation where the team’s linebackers are pending free agents this offseason, potentially leaving significant vacated snaps for a rookie linebacker heading into Year 2 to absorb, the Colts’ second linebacker spot is up for grabs. This is going to be one of the more desirable IDP spots to join this offseason. It’s been a full-time role, and a productive role at that, though the new defensive coordinator will likely determine some of that and how desirable that position is for an IDP.

Colts could potentially lose ej speed And grant steward For free agency, which should give Carlisle a chance to earn a defined role. Carlisle played well in his chances, even earning a 70.0 overall grade and a very strong 83.1 coverage grade, which is impressive even considering the small sample size. Lou Anauroumo is set to become the new defensive coordinator in Indianapolis, so he could help address the position (Akeem Davis-Gaidher?), but if not, and the Colts maintain their philosophy of hiring the next person to the position as an in-house promotion, Carlisle is the clear and obvious choice to take that spot, which would be a great fit for IDPs. There should be a productive role.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr., philadelphia eagles

Highest ideal trade value for acquisition (draft selection): Fourth-round pick in mid-2025

Trotter is in an interesting situation as a player, having been given no real opportunity to start as a rookie, but like the other linebackers on this list, Trotter’s team may need his services in 2025 , it will depend on how this offseason goes. jack dwarf Is a pending free agent, though it would be surprising if the team doesn’t re-sign him, and i am dean Suffered a serious knee injury in the team’s wild-card game, putting his 2025 season in doubt. Immediate replacement of the Dean, oren burksIs also a pending free agent, increasing Trotter’s chances of moving up the depth chart.

Baun could get a good contract, and with Dean still under contract, there may not be a lot of room or urgency to add more, keeping Trotter in the starting spot in the meantime. Don’t go out and spend a ton to acquire Trotter as he is only a fifth-round selection who may not be a long-term option, but he has performed well on a very limited sample size as a rookie, and even if He is the only starter for this upcoming season, so getting a starting linebacker on the cheap in this Eagles defense could prove valuable once the season starts.

frankie lavu, Washington Commanders

Minimum Ideal Trade Returns (Draft Selection): Third-round pick in mid-2025

Luvu has performed well as an IDP over the past few seasons, although the boom-and-bust nature of that production is very difficult to ignore. If he’s not getting sacks or other shaky big plays, his tackle floor is about as low as it is for full-time players at the position. Luvu rushed the passer more than any other player at his position and fortunately reached eight sacks as a result, although anyone keeping up with defensive production will know that these numbers could regress at any point. Are, and probably will be.

Even taking into account the snaps that Luvu was rushing the passer, which would help lower his expected tackle numbers, he still completed 35.4 tackles less than expected on the year, and only Stayed ahead of two other players. This has been a concern for Luvu in each of the last three seasons, where he has finished no higher than the 12th percentile in expected tackles since 2022 when he became a full-time starter. While Luvu finished as the LB16 on the year, his LB27 rank in points per game is a good reminder of where he has scored more accurately and should be evaluated, potentially even less so with sack regression, ditto. That’s why IDP managers should focus on taking advantage of this now on their 2024 production.

quincy williams, New York Jets

Minimum Ideal Trade Returns (Draft Selection): Third-round pick in late 2025

Williams, like Luvu, was incredibly ineffective as a tackler in 2024, as he has been in recent seasons. While Williams was the better selloff candidate last offseason, there is still some value left to take advantage of in 2023 due to his All-Pro season. Williams’ 2024 didn’t come close to living up to the expectations coming from that excellent 2023. season, however, he remained healthy and was able to finish the year as LB25.

That being said, he is a full-time starter with a good NFL contract who is just a year removed from an All-Pro season, which IDP managers can use as leverage in dynasty leagues where linebackers. There are not many desirable stars in the situation. Williams’ tackle production could easily be replaced for those looking to move on, even if it’s with a one-year fill-in option, so still get yourself a good return while the opportunity still exists. .