Fast Start leads Lady Hornets past Norther Potter – 2025 Team Highlines





By: Ed Weaver / January 26, 2025

The Wellsboro Lady Hornets scored 17 points to start their game with Northern Potter on Saturday, leading to a 41-34 non-legal victory.

Wellsboro’s quick 17-9 run, first quarter over the Lady Panthers, carried them the rest of the way. Wellsboro outscored NOPO 8-6 in the second to take a 25-15 halftime lead. Nopo turned around and edged the Lady Hornets 10-9 in the third and 9-7 in the 4th, but was unable to overcome the Lady Hornets’ lead.

Chloe Brandenburg

Paige Logsdon they were dominant on the day, leading all scorers. Brandenburg finished with a game-high 18 points and added 7 boards and 5 assists while shooting 8-for-10 from the foul line.

Logsdon added 16 points and 9 rebounds, also making 3 steals and blocking a shot. Freshman Teagan Novinger Added 5 points and 9 rebounds and junior Lily Wagner rounded out the scoring with 2 points.

Freshman Adelyn Frantz She grabbed 2 rebounds and made an assist and a steal while freshman Rylee Coolidge had a rebound and an assist.

Lilly Steele led Northern Potter with 12 points.

Wellsboro outscored Northern Potter 18-15 in the JV game to win their third straight game and improve to 4-6 on the season. Frantz led Wellsboro with 14 points.

Wellsboro improves to 5-9 overall on the season and hosts Canton on Tuesday.