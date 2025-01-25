Finally replace Kane: Spurs plot bid for "Machine" who is outsourcing solak

There are injuries in the Tottenham Hotspur squad. According to a report by ESPNAnge Postecoglou’s side currently have ten first-team players out with injuries, and it doesn’t look like things will be slowing down any time soon.

Thus, it would be surprising if the Lilywhites did not dip into the January transfer market to strengthen their squad and, at the very least, help patch injuries within the squad. This is proving to be a real issue for Spurs.

Postecoglou claimed that the club are “playing with fire” if they do not make another signing, but they do not have to worry about that. They have recently been linked with a new attacking addition, which is necessary following Dominic Solanke’s six-week injury.

Spurs target new attacker



The player in question here is Feyenoord and Mexican international striker Santiago Jimenez. It has been another impressive season for the 23-year-old, who has attracted the attention of several top clubs in Europe.

According to an exclusive report from GivemesportThe Lilywhites are believed to be ‘toying with’ the idea of ​​trying to get an in-demand hotshot. The report suggests that Jimenez is a ‘long-term target’ for the club, suggesting he has already been well-scouted at this level.

However, they will not be alone in the hunt for the Mexico international. Italian giants AC Milan are also interested in bringing the striker to Serie A.

In terms of a price, Gimenez could cost the Lilywhites around £40m, perhaps boosted by the fact that Feyenoord are not interested in selling this January if they can help it.

Why Gimenez would be a good signing



Apart from the fact that Gimenez will add some much-needed squad depth to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, he will also bring the most important thing a striker can add to a football club, goals.

The 23-year-old has an impressive record in all competitions this season. He has 15 goals and three assists in 18 gamesIncluding four goals in four matches in the Champions League.

Most recently, he scored two goals in an impressive 3-0 win at home against German side Bayern Munich. Football talent scout Jacek Kulig described him as A “machine” for a reason.

As for Spurs, Jimenez’s lack of game time this season is due to an injury, which is perhaps a factor that could put the Lilywhites away from striking a deal. Between September and November 2024, that 65 days missed And 12 games with a thigh problem.

Apart from the fact that his injuries have been an issue this term, he has virtually ruled out Solanke in all competitions. The former Bournemouth star has 11 goals so far in his Spurs career, played 29 games To date for the club. Having two strikers as prolific as Gimenez and Solanke will provide great competition for Postecoglou.

Perhaps, in the long term, Gimenez could be the perfect Harry Kane replacement for Spurs. The north Londoners haven’t really been able to replace their record striker, who scored 280 goals and tallied 61 assists In 435 games for the club,

If he is seen as a long-term replacement for the England captain, Gimenez will certainly have a lot to offer. Kane scored some spectacular goals for Spurs and managed to score 20 or more goals in the same Premier League season six consecutive times.

However, when comparing the pair’s statistics from the 2024/25 Champions League using squawkThere are times when the Feyenoord star gets the better of Kane.

For example, Gimenez averages a 66.67% conversion rate per game compared to just 22.73 for Kane. He is also better off the ball, taking 1.7 aerial dips to the Bayern star’s 1.5.

Gimenez vs Kane Shooting Stats 2024/25 UCL State (per 90) Gimenez ken shots on target 2.1 2.4 Target 1.4 0.9 non-penalty goal 1.1 0.4 conversion rate 66.67% 22.73% Hawaiian couple won 1.7 1.5 statistics from Squawka

Even though £40m is on the high side of Gimenez’s value, it looks like it could be a great deal for the Lilywhites. Not only would they sign someone who has ousted their first-choice number nine this season, but they could eventually replace Kane, a task that has proven inefficient so far.

The investment is a lot of money, but probably necessary for the Lilywhites to move forward.