Fire and Ice: Top starts, sits and sleepers in fantasy football and DFS for the NFL Conference Championship Round

The regular fantasy season is over, but that doesn’t mean your fantasy football fun is over. Complete your DFS lineups to enjoy every NFL playoff game! And I can help you create the best lineup! Below you can find my top fire (boom), ice (bust) players and sleepers for conference championship weekend.

Don’t miss my Fire and Ice chart at the bottom of this page. There, I’ve listed all of my fire, good, sleeper and ice plays for conference championship weekend.

Note: I used Fanduel’s full Sunday tournament slate for player pricing. Fanduel uses Half-PPR scoring so I used Half-PPR data in my write-up below.

fire play of the week

initiation jayden daniels (and PHI)

Fanduel Cost: $8,300 – 2nd among QB

Young, inexperienced quarterbacks usually fall flat on their faces in the postseason…but no jayden danielsHe has put up 22.3 and 25.1 fantasy points in his first two NFL playoff games, while averaging 300 total yards and turning the ball over zero times in both games. Daniels is the only quarterback to have multiple games with 300-plus yards in the 2024 postseason and the first QB ever to have that many playoff games as a rookie.

Daniels has scored at least 22 fantasy points in each of his last seven complete games, including his career-high 34.4-point performance. philadelphia eaglesDaniel’s cost is cheaper than josh allenThis weekend, while he offers the same upside – and potentially a safer floor – than Allen.

RB Saquon Barkley (vs was)

Fanduel Cost: $9,800 – 1st among RBS

That’s not all Saquon Barkley Been all season long, but they’ve been beaten consistently Washington Commander – He has averaged 137.5 scrimmage yards per game in his 11 career matchups. This is the most by any player against any opponent in the Super Bowl era (min. 10 games played). The Chargers had no answer for Barkley in their two matchups in the regular season, blasting them for 150-plus yards and two touchdowns in both games.

Barkley is the most expensive player in the Fanduel DFS tournament this weekend, but his price is a fair and warranted one, especially given the limited elite fantasy options on the four remaining playoff teams. Jahmir Gibbs Scored 32.5 points against the Commanders last weekend and I expect a similar output from Barkley this Sunday.

travis kels (vs. BUF) as a flex play

Fanduel Cost: $6,800 – 6th among Flex/1st among TE

travis kels Second best flex (RB/WR/TE) option Saquon BarkleyBut he only has the sixth-highest price tag at the position—making him a great value and an easy pick for your flex spot.

Kelce is just a different type of beast in the playoffs. After a very short regular season, Kelce exploded in the divisional round averaging 21.2 fantasy points. houston texasHe has now hit at least 21 fantasy points in three of his last four playoff games and has more than 70 receiving yards in 14 straight playoff appearances. This is the longest such streak of double-doubles by any player in NFL playoff history – antonio brown Second longest playoff streak with seven straight games of 70-plus yards.

Over his last 14 playoff games, Kelce has averaged a ridiculous 20.5 fantasy points per game. Only Christian McCaffrey (22.2) Has averaged more points than Kelce in the playoffs since 2020 among non-QBs (minimum five games).

sleepers of the week

wr Khalil Shakir (in KC)

FanDuel Cost: $6,400 – Fifth among WRs

Khalil Shakir Fanduel is the cheapest WR1 in the full slate tournament this weekend, while I believe he is the second-best wide receiver option, behind Washington Commander, Terry McIlroy, this weekend. Last weekend, Shakir accounted for 67 josh allen127 passing yards against Baltimore Ravens, josh allen Patrick Mahomes must rely on his arm more often to bring down more kansas city chiefsShakir led the Bills with 12 targets, eight receptions and 70 receiving yards in their first matchup against the Chiefs this season.

wr dimi brown (vs PHI)

Fanduel cost: $5,400 – eighth among WRs

After two years of doing very little in the NFL, dimi brown He’s finally had his break out this postseason. Over the past two weeks, Brown has recorded a career-high 17.4 fantasy points in the wild-card round and then had a career-high six receptions and 98 yards in the divisional round. The coaching staff is starting to trust Brown and had him on the field for 83% of his team’s offensive snaps last weekend.

Brown leads the Commanders with 187 receiving yards and has the same number of receptions. Terry McIlroy (11) In the postseason in 2024. philadelphia eagles allowed both Puka Naikua And demarcus robinson To get over 70 yards receiving against them last Sunday…and that was in heavy snow. The weather in Philadelphia is expected to be very nice this Sunday, which should allow for a cleaner, more pass-heavy game.

RB Kareem Hunt (vs buf)

Fanduel cost: $6,000 – 4th among RBS

kareem hunt The cheapest of the lead backs playing this weekend. His price makes sense as the Kansas Chiefs’ backfield has been a disaster since Isiah PachecoReturn of. However, Pacheco out-snapped and out-performed by much in the divisional round, and he has a chance to score a pair of touchdowns in a high-scoring affair this Sunday.

Hunt is the only Chiefs running back to receive a goal-line carry since Week 4. He has had a goal-line carry in each of his last three matches and scored on each of those attempts.

ice plays of the week

RB Isiah Pacheco (vs buf)

Fanduel cost: $5,500 – 6th among RBS

Even if you need a cheap running back option, don’t waste a spot on your DFS roster Isiah PachecoHe has scored seven or fewer fantasy points in six straight games, including back-to-back performances with exactly 1.8 points. Last week, in a game that kansas city chiefs Controlled, Pacheco still only saw five carries for 18 yards with zero receptions. Additionally, Pacheco did not have a goal-line carry since returning from injury. It doesn’t give any upside or destination. Stay away.

wr aj brown (vs was)

Fanduel cost: $8,200 – first among WRS

Despite having just three receptions for 24 yards in the 2024 postseason, he averaged 3.9 fantasy points. aj brown Still priced as the most expensive wide receiver in this weekend’s DFS full slate tournament. I can’t understand that.

The typical rule of thumb when playing in big tournaments is that you are looking for players to score three times their cost, especially for the top-priced players. So that means Brown will need to come up with around 24 fantasy points this weekend… but he hasn’t scored more than 21 points in any game this season.

Dalton Kincaid (in KC)

Fanduel cost: $5,200 – 4th among TES

The Goedert is only $700 more, and the Ertz is just $300 more…

Dalton Kincaid Has scored less than four fantasy points in three of his last four games and has hit more than eight points in just two weeks this entire season. Kincaid has an average of two receiving touchdowns on the year, while averaging 33.7 receiving yards per game. There has not been a single week this season that Kinkaid has recorded 55 receiving yards or 12 fantasy points. Truly amazing for a guy who had such high expectations to start the season.

dallas goads And zach ertz There are much better options and none much more expensive than Kincaid this weekend. If for some reason you can’t afford Kelce, Goedert or Ertz, I’d rather take a shot noah grayJoe is $300 cheaper than Kincaid, and has a higher chance to wrangle in at least a touchdown or two.

Fire and Ice Fantasy Football Play

Below, I categorize each relevant fantasy player into five different buckets, with DFS value considered: (1) starts on fire (best start of the week); (2) thumbs up (good start); (3) Risky players with upside (sleepers); (4) ice starts (predicting poor performance from a good player); (5) Stop (must sit).

Note: If a player/defense is not listed, I either expect them not to play in Conference Championship Weekend or are not considering starting them in fantasy lineups.

fire 🔥

thumb 👍

upside down 📈

ice 🥶

stop it 🚫