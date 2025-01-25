Fletcher’s 17 leads Hornets past CV, 59-38 – 2025 team titles





By: Ed Weaver / January 25, 2025

The Wellsboro boys basketball team went on a 20-8 first-quarter run en route to a 59-38 victory over Cowanesuqe Valley in NTL cross-over action Friday.

Sophomore Colin Fletcher scored a game-high 17 points, 15 of which came from behind the three-point line.

Mitchel Lechler also hit three shots from long range, while junior Marek Mascho also added a ball.

The Hornets got off to a fast start Friday night to end their two-game nonleague skid, jumping out to a 20-8 lead and never looked back. Wellsboro went on a 12-6 run in the 2nd quarter to lead 32-14 at the half. They outscored the Indians 10-8 in the third to push the lead to 20, 42-22, going into the 4th.

Wellsboro put CV on the board again, 17-16, in the final eight minutes for the win.

Junior

Jonathan Carl Added 8 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, sophomore Max Mascho finished with 6 points and 3 boards, freshman Ransom Schultz chipped in 5 points, junior

Luke Rothermel Punted in for 4 points, sophomore Ethan Keane and Marek Mascho each added 3 points and sophomore Gideon Lawton and freshman Griffin Morral rounded out the scoring with 2 points.

Rothermel added 6 rebounds and 4 assists, Schultz knocked down 4 boards and blocked two shots, and Morral and Marek Mascho dished out 4 assists each.

Wellsboro swept the night, winning the JV game 36-26. After leading by one point, 12-11, early, the Hornets went on a 19-6 run in the 2nd and third quarters to put some distance between them and the Indians for their 10th win of the season. Lawton led the way with 8 points while Morral added 7.

The varsity wins the Hornets’ record to 8-8 and improves them to 7-4 in the NTL Large School division. The Hornets returned to action Monday night in Troy.