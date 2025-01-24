Football on TV: Premier League chooses March, channels, streams and new hours kickoff

TV show options have been announced for March 2025 Premier League lighting, with 10 matches in eight days selected for live shows.

Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea are among clubs that have changed their timetables, including a heavyweight conflict between Gunners and Blues.

Two colleagues at the top of the table will play each other in front of a millions of audience when Nottingham Forest hosts Manchester City, while wolves and Everton will hope to have moved comfortably from the relegation zone as they meet on television.

Find out when and where to watch football on television from the Premier League in our March options for 2025, including channels, live flow details and new starting times.

Premier League on television in March: equipment, channels, hours

Here is the full list of Premier League games held in March, including the games selected for television and new starting years.

International FA Cup lights and the FA Cup weekend mean that the month League’s final lamps are on March 16, continue on April 1st.

All games start at 3 pm GMT unless otherwise mentioned.

Saturday 8 March

Nottingham Forest vs Man City (12.30pm, TNT Sports)

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham

Crystal Palace vs Ipswich Town

Liverpool vs. Southampton

Brentford vs Aston Villa (5.30pm, Sky Sports)

Wolves vs Everton (8pm, TNT Sports)

Sunday, March 9th

Chelsea vs Leicester City (2mm)

Tottenham vs Bournemouth (2mm, Sky Sports)

Manchester United vs Arsenal (4.30pm, Sky Sports)

Monday, March 10

West Ham vs Newcastle (8pm, Sky Sports)

Saturday 15th March

Aston Villa vs Liverpool* (12.30pm, TNT Sports)

Everton vs West Ham

Fulham vs Tottenham

Ipswich vs Nottingham Forest

Man city vs brightton

Newcastle vs Crystal Palace

Southampton vs. wolves

Bournemouth vs Brentford (5.30pm, Sky Sports)

*The match will move at 8pm to TNT Sports if a club is scheduled to play away in the Champions League last Wednesday or postponed if Liverpool reaches the EFL Cup final.

Sunday, March 16th

Arsenal vs Chelsea ** (12.30pm/1.30pm, Sky Sports)

Leicester vs Man United (7pm, Sky Sports)

** Starting time will be confirmed once the start time for the EFL Cup final. The match will be postponed if Arsenal reaches the final.

How to watch the Premier League on TV: Sky Sports

Prices for Sky Sports and Tnt Sports vary. Via NowSky Sports costs £ 14.99 for a daily participation, £ 26 a month for a six -month interview or £ 34.99 per month without contract.

Sky Sports entries include access to all 12 Live Sky Sports channels and Sky Sports+, which offers live currents and a special channel.

According to BtTNT Sports costs £ 20 per month when purchased with a broadband package or £ 30.99 per month without contract.

These prices include Discovery+ Premium, which offers access to thousands of exclusive emissions and original.

Premier League live streams: How to watch online

Both broadcasters have dedicated applications that allow fans to live games: Skygo for Sky Sports and Discovery+ for TNT Sports.

Both applications are available in a wide range of devices, including smart TVs, gambling, boxes and mobile devices.