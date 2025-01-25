90 minutes rounds off the latter Transportation newsrumors and gossip circulating around the world …
Manchester United are considering launching a signature bid Barcelona wing ANSU free Loan before the end of the transfer window. (Givemesport)
Ruben Amorim has requested three mammoth signings in the Man: Sporting CP VictorBayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz and the Paris of St. Germius Ahraf Hakimi. (Fichajes – Spain)
Arsenal they have made Wolverhampton Wanderers Striker Matheus Cunha Their top target for the rest of the January window. (UOL – Brazil)
Aston Villa is the last side to join the fight for Swingwho cares too Chelsea, Man, Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur. (the post office)
Manchester City are investigating a surprise move to sign Bayern Munich average Joshua Kimmich In the next few days. (Football)
Chelsea have seen an offer worth £8m for the Deportivo winger Yeremay Hernandez was rejected. (Fabrizio Romano)
Liverpool they offer fins Ben YES to Birdmouth In an exchange agreement to sign Antoine Semenyobut cherries don’t care. Arsenal and Tottenham they are also interested in Semenyo. (caught offside)
PSG they are ready to make a summer approach to sign Real Madrid forward Rodrigo If available. (Abdallah Boulma)
Barcelona Keep working on an agreement to sign Liverpool wing Luis Diazwho is their top offensive target but see Man‘small Marcus Rashford As a more realistic acquisition this month. Newcastle Alexander Isaac and AC Milan’s Raphael Leo is also on the list. (Sports Mundo – Spain)
PSG I will offer Ibrahima Konate the chance to become the team’s new captain if he agrees to leave Liverpool this summer. (Anfield Watch)
Barcelona have joined the race to sign Nottingham Forest centre-back Murillo along the side Chelsea and Juventus. (Sports – Spain)
Newcastle And Atlanta United agreed to send a shipping fee Miguel Almiron Back to MLS page. (The Telegraph)
Ajax are not interested in sending a striker Brian Brombay for loan, warning stems like West Ham United that a permanent deal should be agreed upon. (Fabrizio Romano)
Evolototon I hope he ends the injured striker’s loan deal Armando Broja and sign either Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall or Carney spoon From the Blues for the rest of the season. (The Guardian)