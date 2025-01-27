Frenkie de Jong offers cryptic update on the future of Barcelona

Frenky de Jong insisted that “there will be time for everything” when it comes to a decision for his future in Barcelona.
De Jong has been linked to a seemingly endless retirement in recent years, but now he is at a real crossroads in his career. The Dutch midfielder has entered the last 18 months of his contract and is said to have been warned that he must agree on new terms in the coming months if he wants to avoid selling in the summer.
However, Relief He recently said that Barcelona had interrupted every contact with De Jong after being tired of dealing with his agenda. The plan is to meet the medium at the end of the season, giving him just a few weeks to agree on extension before entering the transfer list.
Further complicated things was De Jong’s struggle for the start since he returned from his ankle injury. Sunday’s 7-1 win over Valencia was the fifth start of the 27-year-old season at all competitions, but he insisted that he was happy in Catalonia when asked about his future after the race.
“I feel very good in Barcelona,” De Jong told reporters. “I’m just focused on the present and then there will be time for everything.”
Barcelona, who withdrew an offer to De Jong after seeing her not signed, has already made it clear in the backdrop that any player who chooses to enter the last year of his contracts will be excluded from all the activities of the first team until he is extended. or accept a removal.