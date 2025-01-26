Fulham 0-1 Manchester United: Race report and discussions as red devils secured a significant victory

Manchester United secured a small 1-0 win over Fulham on Sunday afternoon thanks to Lisandro Martinez.
Fulham distinguished a miserable and inappropriate first half, but found it difficult to get the hosts of the home side often. Those who were away were similarly disappointed by their team’s lethargy in the last third, as United failed to try Berd Leno before the interim.
The second half was similar at a slow pace, but Martinez created the decisive moment for the Red Devils in the 78th minute, as the diversion effort gave Ruben Amorim a little breath and uploaded United to the 12th place in the Premier League.
How did the game evolve
No team came out of the blocks at Craven Cottage, but it was Fulham who scored the most promising openings in the early stages. Alex Iwobi twice called Andre Onana to routine repulsions and Emile Smith Rowe was rejected by Martinez’s latest block after United handed his possession to her half.
Travelers expressed their frustration over their team’s lack of aggressive inspiration, as Fulham’s defense drowned Amad Diallo and Alejandro Garnacho with a little fuss. Rasmus Hojlund managed just 17 touches during the first half – less than Onana – while United had not had its first attempt at a goal until the 42nd minute.
Bruno Fernandes gave United’s first moment of invention after the re -launch, as his foul slipped under Fulham’s wall and on the sideline, with Amorim turning his bench soon looking for inventiveness. Joshua Zirkzee entered the battle shortly before the end of the hour, hoping to win another winner against the Cottagers having scored a debut in the reverse game.
The Dutchman certainly did not have a direct impact on United, as they continued to work hard for their trip to the capital. Adama Traore almost worsened his night for 15 minutes at the end, but Fulham’s alternate opened an encouraging opening over the horizontal beam.
It looked like a moment of genius or a fortune hit he would find a miserable case and the last one proved to be a United Savior in the 78th minute. Martinet’s distant effort led to a huge deviation from Fulham’s midfielder Sasa Lukic before overcoming the range of Leno and in the upper corner.
Fulham seemed unlikely to achieve the equalizer, but had the odd opportunity in the final stroke. Toby Colier fired the line from Joachim Andersen’s head before Rodrigo Munic shoots over the horizontal beam. The Brazilian will be disappointed that he didn’t do better.
Amad thought he had shut down the delays as he put a shot in the lower corner, but United had to win with a goal after VAR ruled out the striker’s bump hit.
Well, it wasn’t beautiful, but United won’t care. The Red Devils were largely inspired as they secured a significant victory over a lifeless team of Fulham, with their luck, as they managed to win just their second win in the Premier League for the new year.
After their recent matches, Sunday’s victory will feel euphoria, even though United is still lacking cohesion and consistency, especially in the last third. Amorim was unable to create a Masterplan that unlocked Fulham, but will be at least proud of his team’s defense and ability to measure the kind of result he failed to produce for much of the season.
It is a victory that transcends cracks instead of turning the corner, but it is a vital three -pointer.
Having started the last two games of United on the bench, Hormount received a vote of confidence from Amorim in West London. Having entered the starting eleven to face two natural central half, the Danish international hoped to put an end to the drought of his 10 -go.
However, the goals were not upcoming Hojlund, who made a strikingly impressive appearance. He failed to create a single chance or set a goal at the end, making only six apt passes in his 58 -minute stadium.
United went directly from time to time and Hormand was the man who often received long vertical passes, but the striker easily delivered the possession. He lost nine of his 11 duels as the ball was often bounced by his tibia and fell back into Fulham’s hands.
If this was a hearing for a starting position in the future, it will not be re -enacted.
The eyebrows may have gotten up when Kolier entered the game to replace the injured Manuel Ugarte in front of Kobbie Mainoo, who had to wait until later in the race to get into the field. The young man has enjoyed an encouraging season, but he still lacks the experience and technical quality of the colleague of the graduate of the Academy.
However, while Kolier didn’t have much to do as United achieved the victory, he had a completely decisive contribution. With the clock beating down and Fulham pushing for leveling, the 21 -year -old was in the right place at the right time as he cleaned Andersen’s effort from the corner line.
He leaned down to avoid United’s reddishments, Kolier produced a clutch of a small drama night, and quickly received a nuisance by teammates after an impressive intervention. He was rightly chosen for praise by the winner of the Martinez match after the whistle as he rescued his team from a delayed slip.