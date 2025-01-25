Garnacho and Rashford upgrade: Man Utd in talks to sign PL "Demon"

Manchester United may have picked up a 2-1 win over Rangers in midweek, but that much-needed win – which has further strengthened their hopes of Europa League progress – appears to have made up for the poor performance at Old Trafford. Instead of providing answers, the demonstration has raised more questions. Side.

Indeed, Ruben Amorim’s team selection no doubt had some viewers scratching their heads, while Marcus Rashford was still left to watch from the stands, despite no sign of that actually happening over the next week or so. After that the exit route will become safe, while £86 million flop, AntonyEven among the Brazilians, was selected on the bench Imminent loan transfer to Real Betis,

However, perhaps the most intriguing decision was the Portuguese’s decision to hand the starting spot to Alejandro Garnacho for the third time in the last four matches, despite rampant speculation that the Argentine would continue in attack. Possible bid from rival Chelsea,

Whether it was simply a tactic to help increase the 20-year-old’s price tag, or a statement of support for the player by Amorim, Garnacho certainly reminded of his qualities, going close to getting on the scoresheet on a few occasions, in the attack. Looks to be United’s most dangerous outlet.

As far as Red Devils fans are concerned, the idea that the former Atletico Madrid player could be sold in the coming days to comply with PSR regulations is troubling, further weakening an already weak forward line. It’s hard to see the sense in doing so – unless a suitable replacement is needed…

Man Utd is looking for a forward



Amid ongoing speculation over Garnacho’s possible move to Stamford Bridge, Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg It has been revealed that there have been talks regarding a move for Christopher Nkunku which could lead to a swap deal if the deal goes ahead.

Plettenberg’s suggestion is that both clubs have Been in “direct contact” In relation to that potential exchange, Nkunku could potentially be on hold given his limited game time in west London, having started only three Premier League games this season.

The situation has been relatively calm recently following rumors of the Frenchman’s move to Bayern Munich, with Plettenberg claiming that United and INEOS have a chance to make a move before the February deadline approaches.

How does Nkunku compare to Rashford and Garnacho



Talk of a January swap deal involving another top-flight rival may evoke worrying memories of the infamous Alexis Sanchez and Henrikh Mkhitaryan winter trade in 2018, yet there is hope that the acquisition of Nkunku will prove far more fruitful.

It must be said right away that the 27-year-old has not enjoyed a particularly impressive time in the Premier League so far, being limited to only 30 league appearances Since arriving from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2023, there have been only five of those trips from the start.

That said, the one-time Paris Saint-Germain star has scored five times amid that limited involvement, while he has also taken his chances in various cup appearances. 20 goals and assists In just 43 games for the Blues.

The point is that the attacking “monster” – as Narrated by talent scout Jacek Kulig – His current home finds him unable to play in a specific role, often being deployed as a centre-forward, even Despite Enzo Maresca’s confession His best position is as a “number 10 in between the lines, behind the striker”.

Unable to usurp Cole Palmer from that playmaking berth, Nkunku may find a home in one of the two roles behind the centre-forward in Amorim’s system, having previously played in that position during his tenure at Leipzig.

It was largely down to that ‘second striker’ role that the £195k-per-week threat enjoyed his best season to date in 2021/22. Scored 35 goals and recorded 19 assists Eclipsing Rashford’s best ever comeback – in all competitions 30 goals and nine assists In 2022/23.

Overall, Nkunku Scored 70 goals in only 172 games During his time with the Bundesliga outfit, he has actually scored more goals than Any United player this seasonIncluding Garnacho (eight) and Rashford (seven) 13 In his name In all competitions.

Nkunku vs Rashford vs Garnacho – 23/24 & 24/25 (PL) State (per 90) nkunku rashford grenache Target 0.53 0.30 0.24 Help 0.11 0.08 0.12 goals and assists 0.64 0.39 0.36 progressive pass 3.09 2.38 2.01 carries progressive 1.81 3.19 6.10 complete the pass 88.7% 74.8% 76.1% shot making actions 3.40 3.21 3.80 tackle 0.85 0.72 0.90 interception 0.64 0.22 0.61 Statistics via FBref

Equally, as mentioned above, Nkunku has also been on top in terms of a number of key metrics over the last 18 months, ahead of his United counterparts, including goals per 90, goals and assists per 90, progressive passes per 90 and pass completions. Are included. It shows the quality he can provide if given the chance to play consistent games.

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is closer than 10 meters to any completed pass into the opponent’s goal or penalty area.

Undoubtedly, some would like to see Garnacho, in particular, shown the door before the window closes, yet if INEOS were to achieve an upgrade on the young winger – and Rashford – with the signing of Nkunku, This shock will be greatly reduced. ,