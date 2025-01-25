He can revive martinelly: £ 80 million "Demon" Wants to seal when going to arsenal

We are moving towards the end of the fast transfer window, and as the situation is, Arsenal has not signed a single player.

The gnar season is hanging in the balance at this time, and while some people may say that their premiere league campaign is over and dust is blowing, it is still yet to play so much football that it cannot be easily defeated.

However, to catch yourself with Liverpool and give the best opportunity to eliminate your vital points profit, the side of Mikel Artetta will require some aggressive reinforcement.

Fortunately, recent reports are combining the club with one of the most exciting players in the Premier League, a player who is so good that he may be able to bring back the best from Gabriel Martinelly.

Arsenal’s goal premiere league star



according to a Givemesport’s recent reportArsenal has continued the pursuit of Wolverhampton Wanderers Star Mathius Kunha.

In good news for fans, the report has shown that Gunners are now ‘fast optimistic’ that the Brazilian forward ‘is interested in visiting the Emirates Stadium before the winter transfer window to be closed on 3 February.’

The report shows that the player’s ‘priority is to include the latest in Arteta’s team’, although the Old Gold season is reluctant to sell his best player, other reports claim that North London people There may be a requirement to be paid up to £ 80 million to deal.

This will be an incredibly expensive and quite complex transfer to get out of the line, but given the immense potential of Kunha, it is worth trying, especially when he can help Martineley back to his best.

How will Kunha improve Martinelly?



So, to directly come to the issue, there are two reasons that signing Kunha can help to get maximum benefits from martinelly, and the second is related to: his output.

Brazilian “demon,” Dubbed by team partner Joao GomesThis season is in sensational form for valves in the Premier League, scored ten goals and offered four assistance Only 21 showsA total of 1689 minutes, which is equal to an average of every 1.5 game or a round participation every 120.64 minutes.

It is not only incredibly impressive for the team that is currently struggling towards the bottom of the league, but it is even better than the Gunners’ current first choice Striker, Kai Havertz.

Kunha vs Havartz in PL Player Well Hawartz Show 21 19 minutes 1689 ‘ 1662 ‘ Target 10 8 Help 4 2 Per match target participation 0.66 0.52 Per target participation minute 120.64 ‘ 166.2 ‘ All data through transfermarks

For example, in 19 league appearanceFor the residents of North London, in this period, in 1662 minutes, former Bayer Leverkusen Ace has scored eight goals and provided two assistance, on average every 1.90 games or a goal partnership every 166.2 minutes, which is not terrible Is, but it is not too good, especially when he is playing in the team fighting for the league.

So, this shows us that former Atletic Madrid star is more rounder than German and also a manufacturer.

Therefore, not only he will meet the more opportunities created by Martinelly, in turn will increase his aid table, but he can also provide more opportunities for his compatriot to score himself.

The second way from which the 25 -year -old East Ituano Ratna will help re -find his luxurious form of two seasons ago, that is already capturing more defenders than the halvert.

The raw output of Joao Pesoa -born Pesoa, combined with their technical ability, will undoubtedly force the opposition defenders to pay more attention to them than the former Chelsea Forward, in return for which more spaces should be opened for number 11 of the guarantee. exploit.

Finally, Kunha has shown this season that he is one of the most dangerous players in the Premier League, and although he may have to pay the price of one hand and a leg, the arsenal should make every effort to sign it, Because he may also be able to revive martinelly.