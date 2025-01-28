He can revive odegaard: push arsenal to sign £ 120m "Bad experience"

This year has been a strange old season for Arsenal.

Mikel Artetta’s side is second in the Premier League and third in the Champions League, but if you ask their fans how the campaign has gone this way, we bet that a good part of them will not be very happy.

The expectations of the North London people are much more than that they used to do, so the fact that they have fallen behind the Reds, and when they have been subject to many suspicious decisions and had more than their proper part, injuries, teams, teams, teams. Also performing its best for most time of the season.

Those who have been particularly disappointing have been a club captain Martin Odegard, who has now Two goals and six help This year, therefore, recent reports connecting the club to a Premier League Star that can revive them in the next session should encourage fans.

Premier League Superstar chasing arsenal



according to a Daily Mail Recent ReportArsenal has maintained its intense interest in Newcastle United Star Alexander.

In fact, the report has revealed that Gunners are ‘pushing’ to sign Swedish International, and while his £ 120m price tag is an obstacle, the North London people are expected to try till summer. ,

However, they cannot be alone, as the report claims that Chelsea and European Royalty Real Madrid from fellow Premier League are also ‘alert for the situation’.

It will be an incredibly expensive and complex transfer to go on the line for arsenal, but given the immense potential of it, it is worth fighting a well, especially he definitely revives the fate of Odegard Will do it

Why is a dream team for Isaac Odegard



Therefore, there are many reasons that such an incredible team will be partner for its Odgard and will be able to revive their luck in the next season, but the most important of all is their output.

For example, in 40 shows for Toon In the last season, he raked a sensational tally of 25 goals and two aids, and then in this season, he is already 19 goals and five assistance Only 25 in appearances.

This means that Swedish “nightmare,” As dub by Allen SheerThe last season has maintained an average of a target participation in every 1.48 sports and currently a target participation in every 1.04 sports this year is even more incredible return.

Its vs accident 23/24 Isak Hawartz Show 40 51 minutes 2973 ‘ 3827 ‘ Target 25 14 Help 2 7 Per match target participation 0.67 0.41 Participation per goal 110.11 ‘ 182.23 ‘ 24/25 Isak Hawartz Show 25 31 minutes 2012 2576 ‘ Target 19 14 Help 5 4 Per match target participation 0.96 0.58 Participation per goal 83.83 ‘ 143.11 ‘ All data through transfer market

Conversely, the guysers’ defacto number nine kai hurts ended with a tally in the previous season 14 targets and seven assistance 51 in appearance and rack 14 goals and four assistance This season so far in 31 matches.

It comes out of the average of one goal participation in every 2.42 games in the previous season and this season is a current average of a goal in every 1.72 games, which is probably better than the most expected and for most premiere league strikers More than enough, but it is an average that has a rhythm compared to the newcomel man.

At the top for more goals and assistance than German, former real Sosidad Star is also more clinical in front of the target. Calculating the Undutat that he has This season made his 17 league goals with only the expected target figure of 14.03, which means he was able to score from the occasions that he considered especially difficult.

In contrast, Understat has concluded that Former Chelsea Ace has scored eight league goals with the expected target of 11.11 this season, which comes for a fairly important underperformance of 3.11, which can help explain why their captain’s assistance number so far to some extent so far Not there.

In fact, while the Understat FA Cup does not take figures, we saw that the issue plays in the game against Manchester United, As Sofkor credited Norwegian to create two big opportunities, while they also took German down as two big opportunities disappeared, likely we suspect that the sharpshooter of Magapis will be remembered.

Finally, Havertz is a talented footballer, but this season is the cost of its ruin the arsenal, and while the Odegaard has not been in its best, he has still created opportunities, which we believe that we believe that it was buried. will be.

Therefore, if Artetta and Company Draman -born Mestro wants to give the best chance to return to their next season, it is a way to sign the Swedish superstar, even if it is the cost of one hand and one leg.