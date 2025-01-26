He is similar to ISAC: Arsenal can sign one of the best strikers in PL

A new striker has been at the top of arsenal shopping list for several months, but yet, Mikel Arteta has not landed a player to fill the zero at the top end of the pitch.

Alexander Issac has been the most talked about name for going to Emirates in recent times, certainly increased by his most recent performance against Gunners, where he scored in the 2–0 win of Magpies in Karabao Cup and Helped assistance.

However, looking at his record 17 goals in just 21 In the Premier League matches during 2024/25, Sweden will have to pay a heavy price for the club’s hierarchy, in which the team of Eddie Have will be ready to get a chance. Fee in an area of ​​£ 150 million To separate from your star man.

Such a fee will break the club record created by Declan Rice after transfer from West Ham United in summer of 2023, the hierarchy will need to invest extensively to move forward for the league title in the near future.

The invading department is in dire need of reinforcement in the closing stages of the window, especially given the form of existing options in the disposal of the arteta.

How is Arsenal’s attackers performed in 2024/25



Gabriel Jesus saw in a phase this season as if he could provide the supporters at the top end of the pitch, Five goals scored in two outings – Both against Crystal Palace.

However, his knee injury against Manchester United earlier this month has put him out of the remaining part of the campaign, and his partner has joined the current injury list with his partner Forward Bookayo Saka.

Due to such a shock, Kai Haiwartz has been entrusted with the responsibility of providing goods at the top end of the pitch in the long -term absence of Brazilian.

Since going to North London in summer, German has shown a glimpse of its talent, 13 goals recorded In the Premier League during its first season in Arsenal’s Red.

Although he has scored eight times in the league so far, the 25 -year -old players have often been guilty of losing several clear opportunities, as their tally shows. 14 big opportunities missed – Doubling from anyone in the team.

Such figures have prevented Gunners from another title fight in recent months, but if they have to move towards the end of the season, it is clear that a new signature is required to make a new threat.

Arsenal can sign Havertz upgrade that already plays in the Premier League



Every supporter of the arsenal will crave a step for Isaac in this window after his form for the magpees, but eventually, it is not highly likely that the board will pay the above fees for his services.

Although they will be getting a talent for themselves that clearly knows where the back of the net is, such a fee is unrealistic in the present time – especially given their current contract landscape in the North East.

As a result, hierarchy may be forced to target other attacker options to improve the current crop of players, which can see them entering a deal for Brentford Ace Yoen Visa.

Gunners were paired with a step for 28-year-old in recent weeks, with fellow top four optimist Nottingham Forests, which had a report £ 22m bid rejected For his services.

Whereas in the upper side, it can be a tremendous increase compared to Isaac, the congregation international has been ranked as one. Sweden player Based on their data in the Premier League during 2024/25 by FBREF.

Visa has equaled or performed better than the talisman of Newcastle in many major areas, as well as perform better than Havart in the process, which suggests how unprecedented signatures they would have for Arteta.

Visa vs ISAC and Havartz: Premier League 2024/25 Statistics (90) He warned Isak Hawartz Games played 19 21 20 Goals and support 13 22 10 Accuracy to target the target 48% 48% 40% Goal goal on target 0.6 0.5 0.4 Pass accuracy 78% 74% 77% Ariels won 47% 33% 46% Fold won 1.8 0.5 0.9 Through data FBREF

Brentford Star, which is given a label of “one of”Best Striker in Premier League“Sky Sports’s Lyal Thomas, even though ISAC has outskore, has managed to reach behind the net on more occasions than the current number nine havertzes.

He has also equaled the Magpies Star for his shot-on-target accuracy, as well as better than the above pair. Target target target at target rate – To highlight his clinical nature in invading areas.

They warned him Hawaii managed to win more Compared to the pair, Arteta was awarded the all-round number nine which he was in dire need given recent events.

Although he may not look like a high-profile name to end the search for a new striker, he has proved that when the opportunity comes in his favor, he can be a deadly player in England’s top flight. Is.

The number of 11 goals is notable for the Brentford team at the bottom of the table, Visa is undoubtedly able to face the challenge and move its performance level one notch, surrounded by top level talent. month.