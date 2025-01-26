He only completed 43% of passes: 5/10 The Arsenal man proved that KSE will cost

This season has felt like a curse for this Arsenal team. Coming into 2024/25, the aim was clear; To win the Premier League title.

Although they face an uphill battle, they could still do so with a bit of good luck and Liverpool dropping points between now and May. However, they will need a little more luck than they got at Molineux on Saturday afternoon.

Mikel Arteta’s side finally got the full three points and won 1–0, but it was not without red card controversy. This has been the story of Arsenal’s season so far.

Declan Rice and Leandro Trossard have been given red cards for ‘delaying the restart’, but it was perhaps one of the most controversial decisions we have seen in the Premier League this season when Miles Lewis-Skelley was sent off in an early bath. Was sent for.

That said, the visitors held firm and after Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes was given his own red card, things leveled out.

Riccardo Calafiori was the best man at the moment, speeding into the area and firing a lovely low shot into the far corner.

The defense did its job and put in a strong performance to snatch a valuable win. How big can it get at the end of the season?

Why was Lewis-Skelley sent?



This weekend it’s one of life’s great mysteries. Why was the girl sent away on Saturday?

We’ve seen some bizarre calls in the top-flight this season, especially when playing Arsenal, but this was truly one of the most baffling calls ever.

Speaking on social media, The Athletic’s Jordan Campbell commented It was “the worst decision” he had “ever seen in a football stadium”. This may be hyperbole but Arsenal supporters have a right to be upset.

Wolves attempted to counter-attack after clearing the ball from an Arsenal corner and Lewis-Skelley brought down Matt Doherty with ease and was given a straight red despite the incident occurring right on the edge of the Wolves penalty box.

VAR still agreed with Michael Oliver’s decision and on the same ground where Gabriel Martinelli was strangely given two yellow cards in the same sequence of play by the same referee, the Gunners were against it.

This is a team made of tough stuff and despite dropping points at other moments in this campaign they have received red cards, but not on this occasion.

Still, it could have been more comfortable if Kai Havertz had taken advantage of his chances.

Kai Havertz’s performance in numbers



The German has been the subject of much discussion throughout January so far, largely due to his unsatisfactory finishing.

Havertz missed a free header against Newcastle in the Carabao Cup and saw consistent chances created against Manchester United in the FA Cup, firing over the bar from just a few yards when it looked easy to score.

The former Chelsea man did find the net against Aston Villa last weekend and indeed against Zagreb in midweek, but it was a reminder of why Kroenke has to spend this January.

There is only a week left in the winter transfer window and time is running out but Arsenal are in need of aggressive recruits.

Why? Well, not only are they missing some key players like Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka, but Havertz has proven himself wildly inconsistent.

The effort put in by the German can never be doubted, but as in previous games this month, he missed some big chances at Molineux.

One of the key chances fell in the first half when he really should have scored but he headed the ball straight to José Sá in the Wolves net. It was a familiar occasion to those he had encountered in recent weeks and it was the same old story.

As a result of his efforts that day, GOAL’s Charles Watts passed £65m signing 5/10 rating, Suggesting that it was ‘not his day’This was also summarized by statistics.

Havertz vs Wolves minutes played 90 touches 38 perfect pass 6/14 (43%) Expected Goals (xG) 0.52 shot on target 1 off target shot 2 big missed opportunities 1 successful dribble 1/3 key passes 0 won ground duel 4/9 won the aerial duel 5/10 lost possession 17x dishonesty 1 through statistics sofascore,

He left the field at the end of 90 minutes The ball got only 38 touchesFive less than David Raya’s touch count and he completed only 43% of his passes. This means he bowled the ball on a total of 17 occasions; Not what you need further from your center.

Strong in duels, the Germany international won nine duels but ultimately, Arsenal were never left to regret his unpredictable nature in front of the net.

There is no doubt that for the most part, Havertz has led well in Arsenal’s colours, but he is not the out-and-out goalscorer the club craves. It is time for KSE to spend.