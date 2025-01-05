++Here’s How to watch NFL Streams Reddit Football On Streams Week 18 schedule, TV channels

NFL Streams is the official backup for Reddit NFL streams. You can watch every NFL game free online on your mobile, PC, and tablet.

We’re down to the final week of the NFL regular season. Today’s action will solidify the playoff field in both conferences as teams prepare for their postseason push.

Unlike in Week 17, the NFL only scheduled two games before Sunday. That means Sunday has a full slate of 14 games, compared to just nine in Week 17. All 14 games are divisional matchups as teams wrap their seasons up against familiar foes.

There’s plenty on the line for many teams already in the playoffs. The Denver Broncos host the Kansas City Chiefs, who will likely be sitting their starters with the No. 1 seed wrapped up, with their playoff hopes on the line. The day wraps up with the Detroit Lions hosting the Minnesota Vikings in a game to decide the NFC North title.

Here’s everything you need to know about this week’s Sunday NFL Week 18 games:

NFL schedule today: Week 18 games

Carolina Panthers (4-12) at Atlanta Falcons (8-8)

Washington Commanders (11-5) at Dallas Cowboys (7-9)

Chicago Bears (4-12) at Green Bay Packers (11-5)

Jacksonville Jaguars (4-12) at Indianapolis Colts (7-9)

Buffalo Bills (13-3) at New England Patriots (3-13)

New York Giants (3-13) at Philadelphia Eagles (13-3)

New Orleans Saints (5-11) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-7)

Houston Texans (9-7) at Tennessee Titans (3-13)

San Francisco 49ers (6-10) at Arizona Cardinals (7-9)

Kansas City Chiefs (15-1) at Denver Broncos (7-9)

Seattle Seahawks (9-7) at Los Angeles Rams (10-6)

Los Angeles Chargers (10-6) at Las Vegas Raiders (4-12)

Miami Dolphins (8-8) at New York Jets (4-12)

Minnesota Vikings (14-2) at Detroit Lions (14-2)

NFL Week 18: TV channels for today’s games

Carolina at Atlanta: CBS

Washington at Dallas: FOX

Chicago at Green Bay: FOX

Jacksonville at Indianapolis: FOX

Buffalo at New England: CBS

New York at Philadelphia: CBS

New Orleans at Tampa Bay: FOX

Houston at Tennessee: CBS

San Francisco at Arizona: FOX

Kansas City at Denver: CBS

Seattle at Los Angeles: FOX

Los Angeles at Las Vegas: CBS

Miami at New York: FOX

Minnesota at Detroit: NBC

Odds for every NFL game today

Odds from BetMGM NFL odds as of Saturday evening.

Carolina (+350) at Atlanta (-450) ATL (-8.5); O/U: 48

Washington (-275) at Dallas (+225) WAS (-6); O/U: 44

Chicago (+375) at Green Bay (-500) GB (-10); O/U: 41

Jacksonville (+185) at Indianapolis (-225) IND (-5); O/U: 44

Buffalo (-140) at New England (+115) BUF (-2.5); O/U: 36.5

New York (+130) at Philadelphia (-155) PHI (-3); O/U: 37.5

New Orleans (+600) at Tampa Bay (-900) TB (-14); O/U: 43.5

Houston (+100) at Tennessee (-120) TEN (-1.5); O/U: 37

San Francisco (+165) at Arizona (-200) ARI (-4); O/U: 42.5

Kansas City (+400) at Denver (-550) DEN (-10.5); O/U: 40

Seattle (-275) at Los Angeles (+225) SEA (-6.5); O/U: 39

Los Angeles (-225) at Las Vegas (+180) LAC (-4.5); O/U: 41.5

Miami (-115) at New York (-105) MIA (-1); O/U: 39

Minnesota (+130) at Detroit (-155) DET (-3); O/U: 56



NFL picks, predictions for Week 18

How to live stream NFL games today

FuboTV (all games)

Paramount+ (CBS games)

Peacock (for Sunday Night Football)

Storylines for today’s NFL games

Two divisions have yet to crown a champion: the NFC North and NFC South. The only way Atlanta or Tampa Bay can make the playoffs is by winning the NFC South division. They’re both playing at the same time in the early slate. Atlanta needs to win and Tampa Bay needs to lose to take the division title. The Buccaneers need to win or tie, and they’ll clinch it for the second year in a row.

The NFC North battle on “Sunday Night Football” could be one of the week’s best games. Detroit and Minnesota are two of three teams entering Week 18 with at least 14 wins. One will have a bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, while the other will likely have to win three road games to make the Super Bowl.

The NFC may have all three wild card teams set but the No. 6 and No. 7 seeds aren’t set yet. It’s between Washington (current No. 6) and Green Bay (current No. 7), which are 11-5. If Washington wins, they’ll stay at No. 6 and avoid Philadelphia in the wild-card round. If the Commanders lose and Green Bay beats Chicago, Washington will go on the road to play the Eagles for a third time this season.

Four teams sit at 3-13 and five are 4-12 entering Week 18. A surprise win against playoff contenders resting starters could see a major shakeup in the NFL draft order. The Patriots currently hold the No. 1 pick spot, do not need a quarterback, and play a Buffalo team locked into the No. 2 seed they played close to two weeks ago.

As it’s the final week of the NFL regular season, contract incentives and records are on the line. Could Philadelphia’s Saquon Barkley break the NFL single-season rushing record, or will the team opt to rest the starters? The Eagles have nothing significant to play for at home against the Giants. Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans has tallied at least 1,000 receiving yards in every year of his NFL career and sits at 915 yards entering Week 18 against Carolina. If he gets it, Evans will tie Hall of Famer Jerry Rice for most consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards.

Who is playing Sunday Night Football?

The Minnesota Vikings’ clash with the Detroit Lions to decide the NFC North winner and the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs is this week’s “Sunday Night Football” contest.