Hornet Bowlers Rally to Defeat Liberty – 2025 Team Titles





By: Ed Weaver / January 24, 2025 / Photo: Jacob Rogers

Trailing 1-0 after the opening game, the Wellsboro Bocce Ball team rallied to win its next two games against North Penn-Liberty on Thursday to improve to 3-0.

The Mounties beat the Hornets 7-5 in the first game, rallying from a 5-1 deficit after the third frame. The Hornets then rallied to win the second game, 6-5. Wellsboro took an early 2-0 lead and took a 4-1 lead after the third frame, but the Mounties went on a 4-0 run to take a 5-4 lead after the sixth frame. Wellsboro scored 2 runs in the 7th to get the win and tie the score at 1-all.

Wellsboro then scored first in the Golden Frame to beat the Mounties 2-1 and win their third straight game.

The Hornets travel to Canton on Monday.