Manchester United co -owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe was not said Ruben Amorim’s statement that his side may be the worst in the 147 -year history of the club, a report said.
The Red Devils coach gave this excessive explosion last week after watching his team to retreat to a 3-1 defeat at home in Brighton & Hove Albion. Amorim was so enraged by the sluggish show that he allegedly broke a screen during a collapse of the room after the race.
He had just dusted, Amorim said in the assembled media: “In ten games in the Premier League, we won two. I know. Imagine what is this for a Manchester United fan. Imagine what is for me. A young coach who loses more than the last coach. “
“We are the worst team perhaps in Manchester United history,” Amorim concluded.
Ratcliffe has no ‘concern’ about these dramatic statements according to The guardian. United’s minority shareholder, who has control of the club’s athletic arm, is not considered to be afraid that players can turn against their coach after such a serious public language.
Amorim returned his comments this week, clarifying that he criticizes his own impact, not the players.
Anyone who is to blame, United must somehow inspire a dramatic recovery in a form if they are going to arrive anywhere near the European competition of the next season. The Red Devils are sure of a Europa League knockout stages, but they are starting this round of the weekend Premier League matches. They have a difference of -5 and have just scored 27 times in 22 races -less than the 17th placed Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Amorim’s unwanted manufacturers are back in action on Sunday, when they take a Fulham side that is seven points better.