Imagine her and Solomon: Leeds Chase Ambitius Loan Move for Pound 100 meter-Retted Ace

Leeds United was not in action in the championships later this week as they prepare to take the promotion rivals Bernley in Turf Moore in a huge conflict on Monday night.

This has been a good weekend of results for whites, however, Sheffield United was inscribed 3–0 by plow in Bramal Lane and Sundarland wins stoppage time to attract 2-2 with Plymouth Argil. of.

This means that the West Yorkshire outfit tops the championship table and will be the case even after a Monday match, until Bernley wins at least four goals.

Whites defeated Norwich City 2–0 in their last outing in the second tier, thanking Manor Solomon and Dan James, and expect a similar assured scorline against Clats.

Leeds in the championships at this time despite this terrible situation, Daniel Farke can still see the January transfer window, before it shut down in just one week in a week.

In fact, the club is interested in signing a player from a Premier League and to add to its options at the top end of the pitch.

Leeds chasing the ambitious premiere league deal



According to teamtockLeeds are one of the several clubs, which hit a brick on the debt from Briton and How Albian before the end of the window.

The report, first, tells how Bayer Leverkusen Aston has joined the race to attack midfielder Emiliano Bendia for Aston Villa, who can blow the blondes out of the race for Argentina International, who first furred in Cairo Road Was worked with

After this it says that West Yorkshire Outfit has also missed before giving a chance to sign Andrew Omobamidel from Nottingham Forest, as Ireland International has missed a loan for Strassburg Steps have been completed.

Teamtock reports that 49 people, now, are following a ‘ambitious’ deal to sign Ferguson on behalf of the Premier League on the loan, in the hope of not remembering it, the way they do not remember it And looks with Bendia.

This is an ambitious attempt by Leeds as the striker is very interested in the teams in the top flight. West Ham is allegedly eager to sign £ 100 meter-rated further While Bornmouth and Arsenal are It is also said to be curious On young Marxman.

If 49ers can convince Briton to send forward on the loan for the championship, perhaps with the encouragement that he can leave a level and score regular goals to promote his trust in front of the target, So they can play each other impressive with Premier League lender, Manor Solomon.

Manor Solomon’s form for Leeds this season



Tottenham Hottese Hottese joined the gifts in summer to enhance the options for the left flank in summer and made a slow start for life in Yorkshire, with the return and help of zero goals First eight shows,

This was a difficult start for Israel International and it can be down to the fact that her Final competitive presence The spurs came back in September 2023, which meant that he did not come with much match sharpness on Elond Road.

At least since opening eight matches in the championship, 25-year-old Dynamo has established herself as a star for whites and currently looks inseparable as part of the attacker unit for Pharke Is.

24/25 Championship estate Show 21 Will start 12 Target 5 Big opportunities made 7 Help 5 Statistics through Sofkor

As you can see in the top table, Solomon has presented a threat as the creator of the goal for a scorer and the second level, with ten direct target contributes to 12.

Two of those target partnerships came to win over Norwich in Midwek, scored after 30 seconds and assisted Dan James in the second half, and he would expect to add to his tall with Bernley on Monday.

Therefore, Solomon has been a successful Premier League lender and leads to bring one and one by bringing it into Ferguson, who could also flourish with the Sprows Man.

Why Leeds should sign Ivan Ferguson



The 20-year-old striker has failed to break down in the early line-up in Brighton and his recent injury issues have played a big role in it. He has missed Last seven games With an ankle issue and last year with ankle injury was out between April and August.

This means that it will be a gambling for Leeds to sign the Irish Markman this month because there is no guarantee that it is a guarantee to remove his injury issues to become a regular starter in the second part of the season. would be able.

However, Ferguson has the ability to be “unprecedented”, Dubbed by team partner James MilnerThe player when he is fit and available, which can make the whites worth for the whites.

As you can see in some of the above clips, the young gem can score at the Premier League level and is an incredible neck to be in the right place at the right time.

Irish Ace has already scored 13 goals in 59 Regardless of their age, the top-ups appear in appearances, and are more than the opportunities coming in their way.

Premier League Career Ivan Ferguson At xg Target Difference 22/23 5.67 6 +0.33 23/24 3.97 6 +2.03 24/25 0.66 1 +0.34 Total 10.29 13 +2.71 Statistics via Understat

As you can see in the top table, Ferguson has been a strong finisher for Briton in the continuous Premier League, improving its XG every season.

This can make him a particularly attractive goal for Leeds that he has scored 51 xg to 51 targets In the championship, which suggests that they may benefit from having clinical finishes in their squad.

Connected Farke’s Next Bendia: Leeds Lining Up “Sensational” for EFL Star Leeds United has been associated with interest in Emiliano Bendia during the January window.

The Solomon could also flourish in the team with a ruthless finisher in front of him. He has registered five assistance from only seven ‘big opportunities’ and can promote the help of Ferguson Winger, which can create further big opportunities and create regularly.

Leeds, then, may be with the ability to create a large impact on the upper end of the pitch near the two Premier League Loine, which induces the side for promotion.