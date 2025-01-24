Jalen Carter’s game-wrecking ability is the ultimate test for the Commander’s short-handed offensive line

Sam Cosmi’s season-ending injury creates a significant challenge for Washington: The right guard is out for the year before a game in which the Commanders must stop an elite Eagles interior pass-rusher.

The right guard is out for the year before a game in which the Commanders must stop an elite Eagles interior pass-rusher. Some possible options: Head coach Dan Quinn may move Andrew Wiley to right guard and insert CornLiuS. Lucas at right tackle, for one.

Head coach Dan Quinn may move Andrew Wiley to right guard and insert CornLiuS. Lucas at right tackle, for one.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commander meet for the third time this season on Sunday, with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. The Commanders put the league on notice with their dominant 45–31 road win over the heavily favored Detroit Lions, while the Eagles earned a 6-point victory over the Los Angeles Rams in a snowy Lincoln Financial Field.

A major storyline in this NFC Championship tilt will be what Washington does with the right side of its offensive line. The team will be without starting right guard Sam Cosmi, who tore his ACL against Detroit last week. Trent Scott stepped in and filled the void, playing 45 snaps and not allowing any pressure.

Trent Scott stepped in for the injured Sam Cosmi last week and played 45 snaps at right guard. He was excellent at pass-protection (0 pressures allowed). He’s a candidate to start Sunday, but the team is exploring every option vs. All-Pro Jalen Carter#RaiseHail pic.twitter.com/pn4uh3osdg – Ryan Smith (@pff_ryansmith) January 23, 2025

Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter put on an elite performance against the Rams, earning a 90.3 PFF overall grade, the second highest of any defensive player in the divisional round. He generated seven pressures in the game and came up big when they needed him most. The Rams were 13 yards away from an NFC Championship Game appearance in the final minute when they sacked quarterback Matthew Stafford on third-and-2 and then again forced a fumble through the offensive line to complete an incompletion on fourth down on the following play.

Jalen Carter was the second highest-graded defender in the divisional round at 90.3. LA was 13 yards away from the conference championship when he had two of the biggest plays of the game – a sack on 3rd & 2 followed with a hit on 4th down to end the game.#flyeaglesfly pic.twitter.com/vqhidgpuen – Ryan Smith (@pff_ryansmith) January 24, 2025

Containing Carter will be key to the Commander's chances this weekend, something they were able to do with Cosmi in most of the lineup. Carter's PFF overall grade over the last two matchups was 60.0 in 130 snaps, but he still displayed that ever-present game-breaking ability.

The Commanders checked on Jalen Carter for the most part during the regular season (60.0 overall grade in 130 snaps). Despite this, reps like this from Week 16 show more game-breaking ability than he has on any play.#WASVSOP pic.twitter.com/cgkqawb6ql – Ryan Smith (@pff_ryansmith) January 23, 2025

It's still unclear what Washington will choose to do at right guard against Philadelphia with Cosmi sidelined. Head coach Dan Quinn said that according to Ben Standig of The Athletic, it's all about making sure the Commanders have their best five offensive linemen on the field.

Shuffling pieces along the offensive line is always risky, especially with a Super Bowl appearance in reach. Carter has lined up on the left side of the defensive formation for 95.7% of his appearances this season, so his preferred attacking position is no secret.

Jalen Carter’s snap alignment in 2024

Realistically, commanders have three options for changing cosmic headings in the game. First, they could start Trent Scott at right guard, fresh off his 45 snaps last week in Detroit. Second, they could move Andrew Wiley from right tackle to right guard and put Cornelius Lucas at right tackle. The logic behind that move is that Wylie has experience at guard (none from 2020, though) and Lucas is a tackle who has played well in 464 snaps this season (74.1 PFF overall grade). Third, they could move Brandon Coleman from left tackle to right guard with Lucas starting at left tackle (though this option is less likely).

At his best, Carter dominates games like few other defenders in the NFL can at just 23 years old. Whether Washington can formulate a game plan to slow him down will be one of the key matchups to watch this weekend in the team’s quest for its first Super Bowl appearance since 1991.