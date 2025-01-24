John Duran Appears as Shock Target of Saudi Propaganda

Aston Villa are preparing for a bid from Saudi Arabia’s Al Nasr League for John Duran, according to reports.
The 21-year-old has been earmarked as a potential addition to an attacking line that boasts Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane.
Duran was the subject of a £57m bid from Premier League rivals West Ham earlier this week, but that bid was rejected as Villa have no intention of parting ways with the Colombian while continuing to balance domestic commitments with the Champions League . .
The Telegraph state that Al Nassr are aware of Villa’s stance on Duran, who they value in excess of £80m, but are preparing to make a bid to test their resolve.
Duran has emerged as one of the Premier League’s most potent marksmen this season, scoring seven goals in 598 minutes of action, largely coming on as a second-half replacement for first-choice striker Ollie Watkins.
He also scored a memorable winner in a 1-0 win over Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in October, pushing him further into manager Unai Emery’s plans, and days later signed a new six-year contract to commit his future to the club until 2030.
That hasn’t stopped Duran’s name appearing regularly in the transfer gossip columns, however, continuing since the summer when a move to West Ham looked likely.
Arsenal, who are desperate to offer Mikel Arteta a new centre-forward, have also been linked with Duran, while there is strong interest from Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain. Barcelona have also reportedly met with Duran’s representatives to test the water of a potential move to Spain.
Villa signed Daniel Mullen from Borussia Dortmund this month, further bolstering Emery’s options, but it remains to be seen whether he can be persuaded by Al Nasr to sell Duran.
The Saudi Arabian heavyweights are looking for another big name after falling 11 points behind joint leaders Al Hilal and Al Ittihad – clubs who have Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Ruben Neves among others.