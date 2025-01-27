Jurrien Timber reveals Arsenal’s reaction to controversial Myles Lewis-Skelly Red Card

Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber admitted that the Gunners “know how to deal with” by being a man down and didn’t talk much about it during the Molineux interval on Saturday, after playing more than half of their victory with Wolves with Wolves with Ten players.
Myles Lewis-Skelly is sent shortly before the half for what referee Michael Oliver perceived as a serious foul to cynically break a counterattack and catch Matt Doherty on the side of his ankle and on top of his foot.
Many saw it as harsh, with Alan Shearrs and Ian Wright among those who attracted the decision, which was confirmed by VAR. Timber himself was held for disagreement after the consequences, while Kai Havertz sank on his knee about 20 meters away when he saw the red card.
It was a fourth red card for Arsenal in the Premier League this season. But having drawn previous games against Brighton & Hove Albion (Declan Rice) and Manchester City (Leandro Trossard) and lost Bournemouth (William Saliba), this was the first time Gunners won 2024/25 to ten players. He may also have helped that the wolves were similarly reduced to ten in the middle of the second half, moments before Riccardo Calafiori scored the winner.
“I didn’t expect the red card. To be honest, but it happens. We have to react.
“We didn’t talk much about the half time., But it’s what it is.
“You have to react. This is the only thing you can do. This is the only thing in your hands. Sometimes it is frustrating but mentally, emotionally, you must find a way to overcome it and pick it up as a group. He did this. “
Director Mikel Arteta expressed his confidence that Lewis-Skelly would see his red card canceled by the Premier League, admitting that the Gunners are willing to appeal to the decision.