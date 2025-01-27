Karim Benzema moves a goal behind Ronaldo – but suffers Damac vs al Ittihad shock

Karim Benzema’s 15th goal of the season in all competitions proved only a consolation as Al-Ittihad suffered a shock second defeat of the season at Damac in the Saudi Pro League on Monday.

2022 Ballon d’Or winner Benzema found space to head home Abdulrahman Al Obud’s right-wing cross deep into the first half, drawing the side level after Georges-Kevin Nkoudou had opened the scoring from distance in the 17th minute.

Former Besiktas, Tottenham, Marseille and Nantes winger Nkoudou struck from long range in the 94th minute to seal a 2-1 win for the side who started the afternoon four points above the relegation zone and with eight defeats in their first 16 league games . .

Karim Benzema goal

Benzema’s fourth goal in five league games was his 13th in the top flight this season, putting him one behind top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo’s total of 14 for third-placed Al-Nassr.

Former Fulham and Newcastle striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is the only other player in double figures in Saudi Arabia, scoring 12 for al-Hilal.

Benzema has made 10 straight appearances in six appearances in all competitions since returning from a three-game absence through injury in October and November.

THE Five-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid He has three more assists than Ronaldo and Mitrovic combined in the league, creating five goals.

Cameroon International N’Koudou is one of four players on nine goals after scoring for the first time in four matches.

Saudi Pro League table

Al-Ittihad missed out on going three points clear of Al-Hilal with their first defeat since a 3-1 defeat at the leaders on September 21 when Mitrovic scored twice and Benzema grabbed an 86th-minute reply.

Ronaldo was among the scorers as Al-Nassr won 3-1 at home to Al-Fateh On Sunday, but the Portuguese icon side are eight points behind Al-Ittihad.

Champions al-Hilal can take advantage of Al-Ittihad’s slippage when they visit fourth-placed Al-Qadisiyah later on Monday (5pm GMT).

Benzema Real Madrid Stats

Benzema’s 354 goals in 14 years make him Madrid’s second all-time top scorer behind former team-mate Ronaldo, who hit 451.

The 2022 World Cup runner-up with France has said in interviews that he sees himself as an ambassador for football in Saudi Arabia who can help attract more elite European footballers to the league.

After leaving Madrid a year before the end of his contract, Benzema joined Al-Ittihad on a three-year deal in 2023.

Benzemi in Saudi Arabia

Benzema’s first season in Saudi Arabia produced a return of 13 goals and eight assists in 29 games that fell short of his productive standards as Al-Ittihad endured a turbulent 2023/24, ending without a trophy and the sacking of current Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo in November.

Former Barcelona sporting director Ramon Planes joined the nine-time champions in the same role he held at the Spanish giants in January and ex-PSG manager Laurent Blanc had guided them to the top of the table since replacing Argentine Marcelo Gallardo in July.

His goals this season have included one against Al-Nassr in a 2-1 win in Al-Ittihad’s final game before their winter break.