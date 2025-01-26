Início Desporto Kate Middleton offered global Vogue cover after cancer remission and fashion success

Kate Middleton offered global Vogue cover after cancer remission and fashion success

Por
Lucas Carpegiane
-
13

Anna Wintour personally extended an offer to Kate, showcasing her role as a global fashion icon on global Vogue covers, including the US and UK editions. deceitful

Source

ARTIGOS RELACIONADOSMais do autor