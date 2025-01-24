Kyle Walker has completed his loan move At AC Milan by Premier League Manchester City champion.
Serie A giants quickly became the pioneers to sign Walker after Pep Guardiola confirmed that the 34 -year -old had asked to leave.
Walker arrived in Milan on Thursday to undergo medicine before a loan agreement involving the purchase option. It is believed that the agreed remuneration between the two clubs is in the area of € 5 million (£ 4.2 million).
“Manchester City … Where do I start? The signature for this incredible club in 2017 was a dream come true,” Walker told social media after his official announcement. “Seven years later, winning 17 trophies, including the Champions League and the famous triple is something I could only dream of as a child.
“To play with so many top players pushed me to be the best version of myself and I’m really grateful for the opportunity I had at Etihad.
“A huge thank you to so many people, the training staff, the men’s men and all his backroom staff who work tirelessly behind the backstage. Make every day enjoyable and provide the platform to perform at our best.
“For my teammates, since I walked through the door I felt at home. Thank you for the great memories and for all the success we have shared together, you are friends and family for life.
“To get through the Pep Guardiola, thank you for believing in me and working so hard to bring me here in 2017. Together, we have celebrated 17 trophies and your guidance helped you to shape me to the player I am today. I will be forever grateful.
“For Annie, our kids and all my family who were there and supported me on this trip thank you., Week out, home and away, will never be forgotten.
“I wish you a constant success to move on. Thank you.”
Walker joins England Trio Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori in San Siro, with his primary work leading Milan back to a dispute over the condition of the Champions League next season. They sit in eighth place in Serie A as it is, eight points behind the fourth Lazio and 19 of today’s Naples leaders.