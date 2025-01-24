Kyle Walker sends emotional message to Manchester City and Guardiola after AC Milan transfer

Kyle Walker thanked Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola with a message on the night the England defender completed his season-long loan move to AC Milan.

Six-time Premier League winner Walker called his City team-mates “family for life” and expressed his gratitude to his wife Annie Kilner and the Citizens fans after completing his move to the Italian club, who have option to buy at the end. of the campaign.

“To Pep Guardiola, thank you for believing in me and working so hard to get me here in 2017,” Walker said, recalling his £50m move to City from Tottenham as part of an Instagram post with a soundtrack from the song “Everywhere” by Fleetwood Mac. .

“Together, we have celebrated 17 trophies and your guidance has helped shape me into the player I am today. I will be forever grateful.

“A huge thank you to so many people: the coaching staff, the kitmen and all the backroom staff who work tirelessly behind the scenes. You make every day enjoyable and give us the platform to perform at our best.”

Kyle Walker wishes City ‘continued success’

Walker called his time at the Etihad Stadium “a dream come true” and said being part of the dominant force in English football for the past seven seasons “has pushed me to be the best version of myself”.

“To my teammates, from the moment I walked through the door, I felt at home,” added the 34-year-old. who will wear the number 32 jersey at San Siro.

“Thank you for the wonderful memories and all the success we shared together. You are friends, but also family for life.

“To Annie, our children and all my family who have been there and supported me on this journey, thank you. Most importantly, to the fans — thank you for embracing me as your own from day one.

“Your unwavering support, week in, week out, home and away, will never be forgotten. I wish you all continued success in the future.”

When could Walker debut for Milan?

Walker made 319 appearances for City and won the Champions League as part of a treble in 2022/23. The 93-cap veteran could make his Milan debut at home to Parma on Sunday (11.30am GMT).

“(It’s) a club with such a rich history – a club I’ve followed since I was a kid,” Walker said, changing his social media profile picture to one of himself in his famous red and black colors home of Milan.

“It’s an honor to be involved and I’m looking forward to wearing the Rossoneri shirt and getting started. I am very much looking forward to this new chapter in my career and to start this journey with my family in Italy.”

Walker is leaving City

Walker last played for City in theirs 4-1 home win over West Ham on 4 January, telling Guardiola he wanted to move abroad after the match.

Reigning champions City are 12 points behind leaders Liverpool in fifth after six defeats and four wins in 13 league games since November.

Milan, who appointed Sergio Conceição as manager on December 30 after the sacking of Paulo Fonseca, are eighth in Serie A and on course to automatically reach the last 16 of the Champions League, seven points clear of City in the standings.