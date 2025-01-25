La Liga giants join Dormund in Olexandr zincnco ‘

Atletico Madrid have joined the race point Arsenal full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko, a report has claimed.
Zinchenko’s future at Arsenal has been in doubt following the arrival of Riccardo Calafiori during the summer and an injury has recently sent him down the pecking order as teenage star Myles Lewis-Skelly has made his place.
His situation has achieved the interest of Borussia Dortmund, but Florian Plettenberg Note that the Bundesliga side are not alone in the chase, as Atletico have opened talks over a winter move to Spain.
Atletico are happy to meet Arsenal’s demands for a permanent transfer, either immediately or in the form of a loan with a mandatory purchase clause.
The Gunners value Zinchenko, who is said to be willing to leave in search of regular minutes, at around €20m (£16.8m) plus bonuses. That package is believed to be too expensive for Dortmund, who have fallen behind in the race for his signature. Chelsea’s outrageous full-back Ben Chilwell is an alternative.
Selling Zinchenko would help Arsenal’s bid to sign a new striker before the January transfer window closes, with manager Mikel Arteta admitting his side “clearly” need more support up top.