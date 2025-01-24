Enso Mareska closed the speculations that connect Chelsea with the Manchester United extremist, Alejandro Garnatsu, insisting that he is “happy” with the strikers at his disposal.

A Sky Sports report said that blue is thinking of moving to Argentina, who recently lost his place in the starting eleven of Ruben Amorim in recent weeks.

Amorim refused to confirm whether the 20 -year -old would stay at Old Trafford this month, but Chelsea coach Maresa says Stamford Bridge is unlikely to be his destination.

Asked about the reports ahead of Manchester City on Sunday, the Italian said: “No, no. I am happy with those we have at the moment.

“We’ve said many times on the right side, it’s Pedro (Neto) and Noni (Madueke) and the left side is Jadon (Sancho).

“Misha (Mudryk) was with us and now he is not with us. I think Tyrique (George) is a young profile that can help us, so we’re okay right now. “

A trip to Etihad Stadium this weekend. 💪 pic.twitter.com/sq5pz7Efwz – Chelsea FC (@chelseafc) January 23, 2025

Maresca for Manchester City Games: “Pep needs support”

City opened Chelsea 2-0 in the reverse game on the first day of the season, but the twin has enjoyed opposing property since then.

The champion’s defender was out of the rhythm this season, with 12 points from the top Liverpool in fifth, while the 4-2 defeat by Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday leaves her on the verge of exclusion from the Champions League.

But Mareka, who was an assistant to coach Pep Guardiola during two periods between 2021 and 2023, is sure that the Catalan regular will bring City back to previous wins.

The 44 -year -old said: “Pep is strong enough. Like any human being, support is needed. The last eight or nine years have always been at the top, always gaining trophies and important things.

“It’s normal, it can happen. What is not the case is the years they have won trophies.

“What is normal is what is happening now. Surely, they will return to many trophies soon.

“My relationship with Pep and the club is very good. I have said many times that my contact is very good, I will always be grateful for the confidence they have shown me.

“Any club, anytime, any player. Most of the clubs that are currently over are over, but it will be okay. “

Injury news in Chelsea

Mareka says that amulet striker Cole Palmer is “getting better”, avoiding Chelsea’s recent victory in the English Cup against Morkab, though he then played against Crystal Palace and Wolves in the Premier League.

The Italian said: “It’s better. He made an incredible effort to play against Wolves and gets better. “

Regarding the physical state of his other team, Maresa said: “Probably Levi (Colwill) and Enzo (Fernandez) could be ready (to face Man City), depends on today’s session.

“Romeo (Lavia) will be left out for Saturday. We do not know yet (the severity of the injury). We have to wait a little more, but at least a few weeks still (they will be out). “