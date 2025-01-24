Leicester: Van Nistelrooy plays sack fears after dismal run

Ruud van Nistelrooy has played down fears he could be sacked by Leicester just 56 days into his reign.

The Dutch manager, who replaced Steve Cooper in December, has overseen a run of seven straight Premier League defeats. Another defeat at Tottenham on Sunday would equal a club record set in 2001.

“I’m focused on getting this team out of the situation, that’s my only concern,” Van Nistelrooy said when asked if he was worried about his job.

“I’m with the players, working with everyone at Leicester to get the best out of this team even in difficult times. In difficult times, you have to be strong, show character, work and persevere and commit.

“We’re united and committed. That’s the spirit and you can see it on the field. I can see a team with spirit and fight. If we continue this run will end.”

Leicester sit 19th, two points from safety, after last Saturday’s defeat at Fulham.

“We know where we are in the league, but for the rest of the games it’s about getting out of this situation,” added the former Manchester United striker.

“Sunday is a new game where we can start fighting to get out of this period. This is when you need character, unity and unity. We are that.”

Your patient is for sale

Van Nistelrooy has said midfielder Wilfried Ndidi is not for sale this month following speculation linking him with a move to Monaco.

“No, of course not,” he replied when asked if Ndidi, who is close to a return from injury, could depart.

“Wilfred is a key player and man in the team and at the club and I’m glad he’s almost there to help the team again.

“We know how much we’ve missed him and we know we need him. Wilf is key in the coming months, a key part of this team that can get us out of this situation.”

Leicester transport news

A deal has been agreed with Sheffield United for the permanent transfer of Tom Cannon 📰 – Leicester City (@LCFC) January 23, 2025

Van Nistelrooy said the £10m sale of Tom Cannon to Sheffield United will have an impact on January business, but admitted he is unsure whether the Foxes will have any new arrivals before the deadline.

He said: “It is clear the situation for the last week, we are looking at options to strengthen the squad.

“This deal with Tom is part of that situation and looking at the players to strengthen the squad within potential.

“No (the club’s commitment has not changed), we are still there. Of course things change when players like Tom leave. We are still in that process.

“(The first few weeks of the window) have not been lost because we are paying attention to the players we need to improve the team and get the team out of this situation. The new players are a bonus.

“We have a right back which we needed. We will see if we can strengthen but if not we will work with what we have.

“It’s a work in progress. We try to do everything possible within the possibilities. There is currently no news about anything. “