Glasgow Rangers faced disappointment in the Europea League on Thursday evening, when the Philip Clement team accepted the last goal of Bruno Fernandes, leading to Manchester United 2–1.

Both sides were targeting to score three points to increase their possibilities of reaching the top eight, so that the last 16 could be confirmed.

Man United scored the first goal with the help of Jack Butt Houler and it seemed that the Old Trafford team was moving towards victory.

However, when only two minutes of normal time remained, a mistake by Harry Maguire caused a shock to Cyriel Desi. Often guilty of negligence, the striker took a touch before firing a devastating shot in the corner of the United goal.

Despite this, late drama took place as Fernandes scored at the end of the cross which became the winner.

The foreign team performed some good performance, while some youths were successful in securing some time of the game.

Rangers’s worst performance against Man United



Although it was Buttland who scored an unfortunate suicide goal against his former employers, he was not the main criminal in Old Trafford, far away from it.

One of them was full-back jfte, which switched off at the previous post, with the clock malfunction and allowed the man Fernandes to catch the ghost and find behind the net.

It was never going to be a game full of opportunities for the gers, but there is no doubt that the cleans will be disappointed with some forward players, especially Nedim Bajrami.

In the last summer, when the Albanian Ibroks joined the team, he looked like an interesting signator. He has often played out of the situation in his left wing during his first few months due to injuries with other team members.

Bajrami won all competitions Scored four goals And received four assistance, but this figure should be higher, given how much the gers paid for him.

Against United, Bajrami was used as an attacker midfielder, who was working directly behind Hamza Igamane and this was the same if supporters had a game to prove that he was in the team.

Unfortunately, he was certainly one of the poorest players of the team on Thursday evening. Former Sisuo Only 13 passes completed During his time on the pitch, only 25 touching – two less than butt – proving how low he was involved.

Man UDT vs Rangers – Major data Statistical Highest rank Perfect pass Lesandro martinez (75) The key passes Bruno Fernandes (4) Ground duality won Nico Ruskin (7) Shot on target Alejandro Garnacho (2) Tackle Nico Ruskin (4) Via sofasore

From an aggressive perspective, he made zero main pass during the game, attempted zero drills and created zero big opportunities, as well as no total shot.

The midfielder also performed disappointing and allowed the ball to go by hand. Author Andy Macaler It was even claimed that Bajrami “was not making enough efforts on the ball.”

Who can replace Bajrami in the Rangers team?



Given how bad he was against Man United, Albanian may lose his place in the early XI for the struggle against Dundi United on Sunday afternoon.

Ianis Hagi was not included in the Europea League team, but he should take over from Bajrami at the end of this week.

The 25 -year -old player has been in poor condition for several weeks and given that many youngsters such as belly rice, jack loveless and findle curtis are knocking on the door, Albania International will need to improve rapidly.

Despite the defeat, the club should confirm the place in the knockout playoffs with a positive performance in its final European match next week.