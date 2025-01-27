Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has removed the responsibility from the aggressive Rasmos Hilloud and Joshua Zirkze for the lack of a goal this season, throwing part of the “responsibility” for his couple.
Hojlund has only scored once in his last 14 appearances in the Premier League. For Zirkzee, his debut against Everton on December 1 was his only goal with a goal in the event after his heroic debut in August. Among them, they have five league goals in 41 combined matches.
United’s winning goal against Fulham on Sunday was scored by Martinez, who has begun to thrive aggressively due to the system of Ruben Amorim who provides him with the freedom to move on.
But the Argentine admitted that the United Hafs, Extreme and defenders must be better than their strikers, though they can also not be a one -way street.
“Absolutely, we take responsibility. I think we played a lot of long balls (Hojlund and Zirkzee) and it’s definitely difficult for them, especially because they are fighting against two centers. Journalists.
“(Hojlund and Zirkzee) should also do better. They are very good players, but I think we have to continue (do) more and put them in better places on the pitch. We have to find them in the right places, dangerous places, To make them score. “
Hormund did much better in the European event this season, scoring five in seven appearances in the Europa League. It was a similar pattern for Danish in Europe last season, scoring five times in the Champions League before scoring a goal in the Premier League.
Hojlund scored 16 times in all United events in 2023/24, while Zirkzee received 12 – as well as seven assists – for the former Bologna club throughout Serie A and Coppa Italia.