Liverpool 4-1 Ipswich: Match report and 3 talking points as Reds keep title on track

Liverpool kept their push for Premier League glory on track with a 4-1 win over Ipswich Town at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.
A goal from Cody Gakpo and goals from Dominik Szoboszlai and Mohamed Salah saw the Reds cruise to a win that keeps their lead at the top at six points.
As for Ipswich, who grabbed a late consolation through Jacob Greaves, remain mired in the relegation zone having conceded ten goals in their last two games.
How the game developed
Liverpool signaled their intentions inside the opening 50 seconds as Gakpo cut inside to send a blistering effort just over the bar from just outside the area.
And it took just another ten minutes for the Reds to take the lead, Szoboszlai receiving the ball on the edge of the box and flicking a dummy before firing a left-footed effort into the bottom corner.
Ipswich were given a brief respite from the relentless pressure when a break in play was needed for Wes Burns to receive treatment for a knee injury that eventually forced him off on a stretcher.
But Liverpool quickly picked up where they left off, with Gakpo sending a cross to the back stick, which Salah controlled brilliantly before firing into the roof of the net.
The game was wrapped up before half-time when Szoboszlai’s first-time effort from a threaded pass was intercepted by Christian Walton into the path of Gakpo, who simply slotted home from close range.
Kieran McKenna tried to change the flow of the game by switching from a back four to a back five at the break, but that switch resulted in Ipswich camped inside their own box and offering little on the break. It was therefore no surprise to see Liverpool extend their lead, with Gakpo heading home a superb Trent Alexander-Arnold cross from the right.
Ipswich’s woes were almost compounded by Alexander-Arnold but he could only hit the post with an effort from just inside the box in the last 15 minutes.
The visitors ended up with a goal of their own to celebrate, with Greaves deflecting Julio Enciso’s corner at the back post to the delight of the traveling fans.
There is a popular theory regularly held on social media that Mohamed Salah is never the same player in the second half of the season. Those who subscribe to this half-baked notion have been given plenty of ammunition by a rare three-game goalless streak for the Egyptian before this week.
Unfortunately, Salah has since made a mockery of any such suggestion, putting Lille to the sword in midweek and then scoring in truly brilliant fashion in it. This is bad news for Premier League defenses who thought they could have an easier run between now and May.
Arne Slot hasn’t had the chance to do much since being appointed as Liverpool manager, but he is really reaping the benefits of his predecessor’s last summer transfer window at the helm.
That’s when they brought the midfield talents of Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis MacAllister and Ryan Gravenberch to Anfield and they showed here what a smart move that was. They did not dominate Ipswich through individual brilliance alone, but because they are a trio whose qualities mesh perfectly.
If his side continue to win trophies this season, then Slot would do well to call Jurgen Klopp to thank him for laying the foundations of success.
It was perhaps inevitable that, with back-to-back games against Manchester City and Liverpool, Ipswich had little to cheer about. But that’s exactly what you’d expect at the start of the season, so these back-to-back drubbings can’t be allowed to knock too much confidence.
The Tractor Boys remain in with a chance of survival and have a match against fellow Southampton looking extremely crucial. As such, Kieran McKenna would do well to quickly pick up his players and remind them that games like this will not judge the success of the season.