Liverpool is now curious "Chief" £ 80 meter defender who wanted by Real Madrid

According to a report, Liverpool is now keen to sign a “major” defender, identifying the need for a new left leg option.

Liverpool is eager to strengthen many positions



Given that Trent Alexander-ANold, Mohammad Salah and Virjil van Dijak have been designed to leave at the end of the season because things are standing, it is important that the Reds is active in the transfer market, and he has a number of goals in a number of goals Has identified Of posts.

Real Madrid with Trent is still very high on the card, Joshua Kimich is on the shortlist, and has been contacted with Bayern Munich to discuss a deal, while Real Madrid’s Brahimim Diaz is a potential advice replacement for the form of replacement Has been selected in

The slot center-back is not lighter on options, although Ibrahima Connenet has suffered injuries this season, but the manager is interested in bringing more bodies in defense.

This is according to a report by the anger, which is detected Liverpool Nottingham is a great fan of Forest Defender MurilloWho has given paper to the pen on a new contract in the city ground.

Although Center-Back has signed just a new deal, which puts the forest in a strong conversation position, they will be ready to approve its departure when received a £ 80m+ proposal in summer.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are also keen to defenders, who are likely to go into one of the top clubs in Europe when he leaves the difficult trees, although Barca’s financial troubles made Barka compete with Liverpool for Florentino Perez Leave the path clearly.

With a slot on a left -leg defender, the slots of the Jakard Branthwight and Chelsey’s Levi Colevil are also interested, and the club chiefs believe that a deal may be possible for the East.

Murillo is impressed in the city ground



One has rejected all expectations to push for the Champions League spots this season, and Brazil has played an important role in its successful campaign, which is an average of a match rating. 7.07 In the Premier League, the most in the squad.

The 22 -year -old also impressed in his debut season in the Premier League last year, receiving high appreciation for his dealing with Scout Ben Matinson and Dribbling ability.

He said, “An inquiries of more than £ 80m are very high, given the forest star, it is still yet to be proved itself at the top level in the continuous period of time. For example, Liverpool should try to interact on a deal for low fee, especially if the van lamp is committed to a new deal and does not need to sign a new center-peet.