According to a report, Liverpool are now preparing an offer for a “dangerous” winger who could be brought in to replace Mohamed Salah, and they are confident the bid will be accepted.

Salah’s future hangs in the balance



After the Reds beat Lille 2-1 on Tuesday night to make it seven wins in seven in the Champions League, Salah once again made it clear he does not know whether he will sign a new deal to stay at Anfield, Saying, “I’m not sure about this, but I’ll give it my best.”

The forward later admitted that he hoped reaching 50 goals in European competitions was not his final milestone as a Liverpool player, saying: “Hopefully not the last (milestone), but I’m very proud of it.

“I wasn’t focusing on it before the game. (Lille) have a really good game plan and they were unbeaten for 21 games, so they’re quite a tough team. I’m glad we won that game. Managed to win.”

At the moment, it is anyone’s guess whether the 32-year-old extends his stay with Liverpool, meaning Arne Slot should now start considering a possible replacement.

According to reports from Spain, the player The man most likely to replace Salah at Anfield is Real Sociedad’s Takefusa KuboHas been identified by the slot as a suitable target. Kubo has a release clause of €60m (£51m) in his original Sociedad contract, but the Reds are trying to negotiate a deal of a different nature.

Slott’s side are now preparing a €50m (£42m) bid for the winger in a deal that would also include Federico Chiesa, given the Italian has failed to adapt to life in the Premier League. The Merseyside club are said to be confident that their offer will be accepted by Sociedad.

Kubo impressing in La Liga



The Japanese attacker has been a key player for Sociedad for the past three seasons, most notably picking up nine goal and seven assists in La Liga during the 2022–23 campaign. Scout/writer Ben Mattinson also praised the attacker for his versatility, goal threat and creativity last season.

At 23, the Sociedad star is still young and has time to develop, but he is already playing at a very high level, particularly impressing with his dribbling ability over the past year , in the ranking 99th percentile Progressive carry and successful take-on per 90.

As such, if the nightmare scenario occurs and Salah leaves Liverpool, Kubo could go some way to replace him, although it is unlikely that any player can immediately come in and record similar numbers to the Egyptian. Could.