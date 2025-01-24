Liverpool predicted the order against Ipswich – Premier League

Injured at the beginning of the new year, Liverpool again discovered their confidence after successive victories.
The Reds were not as ruthless or amazing at the beginning of 2025, as they were in the first half of the campaign, but have shown impressive character in recent wins over Bradford in the Premier League and Lille in the Champions League. They drive both competitions and are trying to expand their domestic advantage this weekend.
Ipswich is Liverpool’s next competitors in a repetition of Arne Slot’s competing debut with the club, this time Anfield is organizing a battle between the tractors’ boys and red reds. Many will wait for the league leaders to put their opponents on the sword on Saturday afternoon and be brave to bet against them by filling their boots against the 18th uniform of the department.
Here’s how Liverpool could be aligned against Ipswich in Anfield.
GK: Alisson – The Liverpool guard regularly worked against Brdford last Saturday and a series of savings ensured that the Reds were well positioned to place a late charge on the Community Gatech stadium.
RB: Trent Alexander -Arnold – Conor Bradley entered the start line against Lille Midweek, but Alexander-Arnold will be restored against Ipswich. Liverpool’s No.66 should be able to pull the strings from deep against a defense leak.
CB: Ibrahima Konate – Konate has struggled to reach his usually high standards since he returned from an injury, but the Frenchman will look at a clear leaf against an Ipswich group that is the third-lesser scorer of the division.
CB: Virgil Van Dijk – The ruler is very important to rest and will start again this weekend. Two brick walls will collide when Ipswich promotes Liam Delap up against the authoritarian Dutchman in Anfield.
LB: Andy Robertson – There can be no doubt that Robertson’s levels have been significantly reduced this season and will take over the conservation committee of Livewire Omari Hutchinson wrapped in Mersesides.
DM: Ryan Gravenberch – Liverpool’s surprise Midfield Dynamo has played relentlessly this season and retired at halftime against Lille to offer his tired legs a relaxing rest.
DM: Alexis Mac Allister – The World Cup winner replaced Gravenberch on Tuesday night and had to be renewed for a battle with the strong and fighter midfielder of Ipswich. The creativity of the Mac Allister could be the key to breaking visitors down.
Rw: mohamed salah – Salah scored the 22nd goal of the season against Lille and his third Champions League. He was on the goal of victory over Ipswich on the start day and will want to extend his match against a porous backline.
AM: Dominik szoboszlai – Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones enjoy a fierce battle for the attacker in the Slot system, with Harvey Elliott knocking on the door now. Hungary seems to be the preferred option and must start against Ipswich after Jones’ failure.
LW: Cody Goings – Gakpo was an unused substitute against Lille after three games with no target, but the Dutchman will undoubtedly start on the left side at the weekend.
St: Luis Diaz – Darwin Nuzo was the hero against Brdford, but was presented for the entire European victory of the middle week. Diaz could move to a central offensive role with Diogo Jota injured.