Liverpool predicted the series against PSV – Champions League

Liverpool intends to maintain the perfect Champions League record when visiting PSV Eindhoven in the phase of the championship phase on Wednesday night.
The Reds were remarkable in Europe this season and have won all seven of their duels, including high -profile victories over Real Madrid, AC Milan and Bayer Leverkusen. They are guaranteed their place in the last 16 and will end the top of the league phase table with one point or more in Eindhoven.
Arne Slot is expected to make wholesale changes in its return to the Netherlands and will probably deliver opportunities to a series of marginal players. Virgil van Dijk’s Dutch trio, Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo – the last one to have previously occupied PSV – could rest before the weekend clash with Bournemouth in the Premier League.
Here is the way Liverpool could be aligned in Philips Stadion.
GK: Caledon Kelleher – The Irishman described only four times since early December after Alisson’s return from an injury, but the impressive deputy could offer a rare start on Wednesday.
RB: Conor Bradley – Bradley started last week’s European victory in Lille and is likely to enter Trent Alexander-Arnold in Eindhoven. The young man rarely puts one foot wrong when called.
CB: Ibrahima Konate – Konate begins to return to his level elite after an unstable return from an injury and the 25-year-old received help during Niki 4-1 in Ipswich city over the weekend.
CB: Jarell Quansah – Van Dijk rarely gets the night, but could on Wednesday, with Young Quansah entering the xi. He will be assigned to handle the powerful Luuk de Jong, who has 13 goals in 26 appearances.
LB: Kostas Creator – Cimikas and Andy Robertson are throats and throats in the race to be Liverpool’s first left back, with the Greek defender fully exploiting the decline of his teammate this season.
DM: Tyler Morton – The 22 -year -old has been confined to Cup appearances, but could get a useful European exhaustion on Wednesday. He has shown flashes of his quality under the guidance of reception after positive loans in recent campaigns.
DM: Wataru Endo- Endo’s “incredible” mindset over the weekend after a strong challenge by the Julio Enciso and Liverpool fighter should be rewarded with a start in the Netherlands.
RW: Federico Chiesa – Having endured an injury that began in his Liverpool career, Chiesa has benefited from more regularly in recent weeks. He scored his first Reds target in the third round of the FA Cup and has looked alive off the bench.
AM: Harvey Elliott – Elliott scored the winner in Liverpool’s victory over Lille, though with the help of a diversion. After confirming his commitment to the club after rumors of exit, the aggressive midfielder could deliver the opportunity to dazzle at Philips Stadion.
LW: Luis Diaz – With Diogo Jota staying today, Liverpool will not be able to rotate the whole quarter attacking Wednesday and could be the Diaz who maintains his space on the XI. Gakpo may be willing to face his old club, however.
St: Darwin Nunez – Nunez’s inspiration was few and far far between this season, with the Uruguayan issue undoubtedly. He has only scored six times in 29 appearances during 2024/25 and will be desperate to add to his fight against PSV.