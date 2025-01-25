Major clubs have made approaches to sign "diamond" £50k-a-week Man Utd star

A bigger club is believed to have been approached to complete the signing of the “Diamond” Manchester United player in the January transfer window, Fabrizio Romano has claimed.

Man Utd expects January exit



While the Red Devils may be focusing a lot of attention on those players this month, there are also individuals who could leave Old Trafford and head for pastures new before the deadline on February 3.

Marcus Rashford is a man the Englishman has completely fallen out of favor with under Ruben Amorim, enduring a long spell of struggles in a United shirt. A potential loan move to the likes of Barcelona and AC Milan has been mooted in January, but it remains to be seen whether he will walk away.

The 27-year-old is not the only attacker being linked with a move away from the Red Devils in the next week, however, with Alejandro Garnacho’s future also up in the air.

Like Rashford, he has also found it difficult to come up with the same minutes as Amorim, although he has featured more than his team-mate, playing all 90 minutes against Rangers in the Europa League on Thursday evening, as United They ran out 2–1 winners. old Trafford.

Carry xRomano claimed that Chelsea have made contact over the signing of Manchester United winger GarnachoAs they look to get a deal over the line, Amorim refuses to back out of an exit.

It seems there is every chance that £50,000-a-week Garnacho could join forces before the month is out, with Amorim potentially supporting his exit. As mentioned, the Red Devils boss has not said that the 20-year-old is staying by any means, and it could simply be that he does not see him as a player he can work with. Can do.

This is not to say that Garnacho is not a huge talent, however, with football talent scouts jacek kulig Once described him as a “diamond” of a footballer.

There would be a risk element in selling Garnacho, given his immense natural talent and the fact he is only 20 years old, but if Amorim does not see him as a key player, he needs to be trusted.

attitude issues The attacker has been cornered in the past, and it may be that the boss sees him as a problematic presence, although this remains to be seen.